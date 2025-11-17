Homeowners Are Loving This Highly-Rated Concrete Birdbath From Lowe's

Backyard enthusiasts and landscape designers may adore concrete birdbaths even more than birds do. They bring a nostalgic charm and romantic feel to your landscape, complementing almost any aesthetic, from rustic and modern styles to Zen gardens. That's why it's no surprise that this classically styled 22-inch concrete birdbath from Lowe's has earned such high ratings.

Birdbaths are one of the simplest methods for attracting more songbirds to your yard. At 22 inches tall and 19 inches wide, this one is small enough to fit in most backyards. It only has a one gallon capacity, and while that might seem low, it gives it a one-inch depth, which is what the National Audubon Society recommends. Available in multiple colors and designs, Lowe's popular birdbath is priced at just under $60. That's an appealing price point for many homeowners, since, as one customer pointed out, it's difficult to find one that costs less than $100 anywhere else (a similarly sized 22-inch birdbath at Home Depot costs about $150, for example).

Unfortunately, that low price point could be why this birdbath is often out of stock in some locations. You may still be able to get it by checking nearby stores or entering your email address on the product page to receive a notification once it's available again.