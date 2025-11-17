Homeowners Are Loving This Highly-Rated Concrete Birdbath From Lowe's
Backyard enthusiasts and landscape designers may adore concrete birdbaths even more than birds do. They bring a nostalgic charm and romantic feel to your landscape, complementing almost any aesthetic, from rustic and modern styles to Zen gardens. That's why it's no surprise that this classically styled 22-inch concrete birdbath from Lowe's has earned such high ratings.
Birdbaths are one of the simplest methods for attracting more songbirds to your yard. At 22 inches tall and 19 inches wide, this one is small enough to fit in most backyards. It only has a one gallon capacity, and while that might seem low, it gives it a one-inch depth, which is what the National Audubon Society recommends. Available in multiple colors and designs, Lowe's popular birdbath is priced at just under $60. That's an appealing price point for many homeowners, since, as one customer pointed out, it's difficult to find one that costs less than $100 anywhere else (a similarly sized 22-inch birdbath at Home Depot costs about $150, for example).
Unfortunately, that low price point could be why this birdbath is often out of stock in some locations. You may still be able to get it by checking nearby stores or entering your email address on the product page to receive a notification once it's available again.
What customers are saying about Lowe's concrete birdbath
This concrete birdbath received over 400 reviews, earning 4.7 out of 5 stars among Lowe's customers. With over 80% of customers giving it a five-star rating, it's pretty clear that people are happy with it. Customers praised it for ease of construction and overall design. Reviewer ivorymoon said it wasn't even the style of birdbath they were initially shopping for, but declared it to be perfect: "The birds love it. It cleans easily. I stand 5'2" and it's light enought [sic] to move, solid enough to stay put."
There aren't many negative reviews, but the most valid complaint was that the stem didn't fit the bowl. "I just bought one of these," said reviewer John who gave the bath 2 stars. "You'd think it would be a no-brainer to form concrete. I brought the two pieces home, set it up and noticed it was wobbly and not level. Turns out the underside of the dish was poorly finished, and would not seat correctly. I spent far too much time with a hammer and chisel correcting the situation." Other complaints seemed more about personal preference, such as being disappointed with the design or frustration that the birds hadn't discovered it yet. Many people solved that problem by adding a pump. Birds are more likely to come take a dip in your bird bath if they can see and hear water falling.
Despite receiving so many glowing reviews, a concrete birdbath may not be the best option for your feathered friends. They are prone to staining and can crack in the winter if left outside. Still, if you've determined that concrete is the best material for your birdbath, this one appears to be a safe and popular choice.