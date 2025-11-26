Make Use Of An Old Dog Kennel And Turn It Into A Mini Greenhouse

One of the most helpful features a greenhouse offers is control. From humidity to temperature, you can dictate the growing conditions for your plants, giving them the head start they need to thrive. Greenhouses also allow you to extend the growing season, maintaining a pleasant environment for your plants even when the weather takes a turn for the worse. As a result, whether you're an avid gardener or just testing out your green thumb, you may be interested in adding a greenhouse to your yard. However, if you're short on space, dreams of healthy plants regardless of the weather may seem just out of reach. Thankfully, this DIY mini greenhouse doesn't just repurpose old items destined for the trash — it also provides you with the benefits of a greenhouse while maximizing your small outdoor space.

For this quick and easy DIY greenhouse, you'll need an old dog kennel and plastic sheeting, as well as clothespins and duct tape. To help with heat retention, you can line the bottom of the kennel with pavers. While those supplies cover the basics, you can elevate the design further by adding shelves or racks, depending on the size of your kennel.