Make Use Of An Old Dog Kennel And Turn It Into A Mini Greenhouse
One of the most helpful features a greenhouse offers is control. From humidity to temperature, you can dictate the growing conditions for your plants, giving them the head start they need to thrive. Greenhouses also allow you to extend the growing season, maintaining a pleasant environment for your plants even when the weather takes a turn for the worse. As a result, whether you're an avid gardener or just testing out your green thumb, you may be interested in adding a greenhouse to your yard. However, if you're short on space, dreams of healthy plants regardless of the weather may seem just out of reach. Thankfully, this DIY mini greenhouse doesn't just repurpose old items destined for the trash — it also provides you with the benefits of a greenhouse while maximizing your small outdoor space.
For this quick and easy DIY greenhouse, you'll need an old dog kennel and plastic sheeting, as well as clothespins and duct tape. To help with heat retention, you can line the bottom of the kennel with pavers. While those supplies cover the basics, you can elevate the design further by adding shelves or racks, depending on the size of your kennel.
How to repurpose an old dog kennel into a mini greenhouse
This simple DIY is perfect for beginners, especially since no tools are required. You can also complete it in just a few easy steps, beginning with thoroughly cleaning your dog kennel. If your pet has used it previously, taking the time to scrub it with warm, soapy water will help remove any grime or dirt. While your dog kennel may get dirty again during use as a greenhouse, this gives it a fresh start.
Once it's clean, you can begin assembling your new mini greenhouse. If you're short on time, don't worry — this project takes just a few minutes. Start by wrapping the kennel in plastic sheeting, then secure it with clothespins. When you're satisfied with the coverage, reinforce it with duct tape. This step is especially useful for creating a more weatherproof seal for outdoor use. As you finish, keep in mind the differences between plastic and glass greenhouses, particularly in terms of light transmission and durability. While the plastic may need to be replaced periodically due to wear, it offers the benefit of diffusing harsh direct sunlight, which can protect delicate seedlings.
Unless you're working with an exceptionally large kennel, this DIY project may not suit every type of greenhouse-friendly plant. However, it's ideal for smaller varieties, like seedlings, microgreens, and herbs.