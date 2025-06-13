Plastic Or Glass? What You Need To Know When Choosing A Greenhouse

Greenhouses can provide several benefits to gardeners, such as a smaller need for chemicals, which is one of the sneaky dangers of gardening you should be aware of. Additionally, there is a lot of evidence to support the fact that gardening is good for your health, and greenhouses allow users to gain those benefits throughout the year in many parts of the United States. Unfortunately, picking out the perfect greenhouse gives you everything you need isn't easy. You have to figure out what you're looking for in terms of size, features, and perhaps most importantly, materials. When it comes to picking out what your greenhouse is made out of, you have two main options, which are glass and plastic, also known as polycarbonate. Though traditionally, plastic greenhouses weren't able to provide many benefits at all, they've come a long way and now offer a viable alternative to the classic glass greenhouse.

Advertisement

When trying to decide between the two materials, cost is the first factor you'll have to consider. Glass is much more expensive, over triple the price in some cases, but it can last many years if taken care of properly. Meanwhile plastic is much cheaper, though it does need to be replaced regularly. Additionally, both have the potential to get damaged, but polycarbonate panels are much more affordable to replace. However, while cost is a major consideration in picking between the two materials, it certainly isn't the only one if you want to make the best, most informed decision.