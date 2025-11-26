A Beautiful DIY Water Feature That Can Replace A Birdbath In Your Yard
A water feature can be a beautiful addition to any garden. However, you may want to reconsider adding a large water feature to your yard, as they can be a lot of work. You also don't want to go too small, or you'll end up with little more than a glorified bowl of water. Thankfully, in just a few steps, you can make an elegant and stunning water feature arch that isn't too big, but has more personality than a basic birdbath.
There is a lot of flexibility with a design like this. At its simplest, you need to make a small pond, get a metal arch, and a hose. Before you can figure out how complex you want your DIY water feature to be, you need to understand each step. To start, the bottom pool. In the video, it looks like they take cement blocks, paint them black, and then put a liner inside to hold the water. To conceal it, place rocks or plants around the edge.
Next is the arch. You can choose any shape or design online. Remember that even if you don't like the color, you can always repaint it. Avoid wood, which can rot when exposed to constant moisture. Metal is best, but plastic is another good option as well. From there, you have to get the actual fountain portion to pour out. A hose by itself will help create a solid sheet of water coming down. However, if you want something with a bit of a nicer stream, you could get an attachment that displaces the water a little, like a showerhead or a fountain nozzle, like these from the TotalPond Store on Amazon.
Finishing up this arched water feature to replace a bird bath
To get the water running, you either need to have the hose hooked up directly to your freshwater supply or hook up a pump. This is a great way to reuse water, because then you can pull it from the pool at the bottom and run it back through the fountain, with only occasional top-ups needed to account for evaporation. A still water feature can seem intimidating, but it also offers several perks. For example, there are several environmental benefits of using pond water in your garden, including adding more nutrients and conserving freshwater.
Now, you'll want to hide the hose. The easiest option is to paint it to match the arch and use decorative flowers or plants to hide it. However, there is another option. If the arch has a hollow center, you can thread the hose through it and cut an opening near the top for the water to emerge.
Once completed, it's time to make this pond really yours. Add fake (or real) plants on the arch and possibly even in the water itself. Use rocks, statues, or other decor to add personality and create safe spots for birds and insects to enjoy the water. If you want, you can even add aquatic animals like frogs, turtles, and fish, though that will require a little extra care and maintenance. If you want to minimize the work you have to do, you could decide that a pondless water feature is right for your garden. In the end, this simple project offers a beautiful way to elevate your garden with a feature that feels custom, calming, and full of natural charm.