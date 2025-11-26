A Beautiful DIY Water Feature That Can Replace A Birdbath In Your Yard

A water feature can be a beautiful addition to any garden. However, you may want to reconsider adding a large water feature to your yard, as they can be a lot of work. You also don't want to go too small, or you'll end up with little more than a glorified bowl of water. Thankfully, in just a few steps, you can make an elegant and stunning water feature arch that isn't too big, but has more personality than a basic birdbath.

There is a lot of flexibility with a design like this. At its simplest, you need to make a small pond, get a metal arch, and a hose. Before you can figure out how complex you want your DIY water feature to be, you need to understand each step. To start, the bottom pool. In the video, it looks like they take cement blocks, paint them black, and then put a liner inside to hold the water. To conceal it, place rocks or plants around the edge.

Next is the arch. You can choose any shape or design online. Remember that even if you don't like the color, you can always repaint it. Avoid wood, which can rot when exposed to constant moisture. Metal is best, but plastic is another good option as well. From there, you have to get the actual fountain portion to pour out. A hose by itself will help create a solid sheet of water coming down. However, if you want something with a bit of a nicer stream, you could get an attachment that displaces the water a little, like a showerhead or a fountain nozzle, like these from the TotalPond Store on Amazon.