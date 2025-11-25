Brighten Up Your Garden With A Popular Flower That Hummingbirds Love

If you're searching for plants that'll attract a more diverse variety of birds to your yard, sunflowers (Helianthus spp.) should be a top contender. The seeds the flowers produce are a favorite of cardinals, chickadees, finches, and a number of other bird species – but that's not all. Hummingbirds are drawn to their bright colors and tasty nectar. That said, some sunflower varieties are more hummingbird-friendly than others. Those with a lengthy bloom time are a good choice because hummingbirds will visit them over and over again. Cultivars known for their vibrant hues and abundance of nectar are also ideal for increasing your yard's hummingbird population.

Hummingbirds find tube-shaped flowers most appealing because they make nectar easy for their long, slender beaks to access. Sunflowers are broad and relatively flat, which makes nectar sipping more difficult for these pixie-like creatures. In other words, you may need to show hummingbirds that your sunflowers are worth the extra effort.

First and foremost, make sure local hummingbirds are aware of your sunflowers' existence. Hummingbirds are less likely to spot sunflowers that are flopping over, so stake the plants or use a pool noodle trick that help your tall flowers thrive and stand tall. Second, choose sunflowers with large blossoms and reddish petals to put your garden on hummingbirds' radars. Red is the color of these little birds seek out the most. To them, it's a signal that lots of nectar is available. Third, select sunflower cultivars that debut their blossoms in late summer and fall, when many of the flowers hummingbirds prefer have finished blooming.