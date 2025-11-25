Brighten Up Your Garden With A Popular Flower That Hummingbirds Love
If you're searching for plants that'll attract a more diverse variety of birds to your yard, sunflowers (Helianthus spp.) should be a top contender. The seeds the flowers produce are a favorite of cardinals, chickadees, finches, and a number of other bird species – but that's not all. Hummingbirds are drawn to their bright colors and tasty nectar. That said, some sunflower varieties are more hummingbird-friendly than others. Those with a lengthy bloom time are a good choice because hummingbirds will visit them over and over again. Cultivars known for their vibrant hues and abundance of nectar are also ideal for increasing your yard's hummingbird population.
Hummingbirds find tube-shaped flowers most appealing because they make nectar easy for their long, slender beaks to access. Sunflowers are broad and relatively flat, which makes nectar sipping more difficult for these pixie-like creatures. In other words, you may need to show hummingbirds that your sunflowers are worth the extra effort.
First and foremost, make sure local hummingbirds are aware of your sunflowers' existence. Hummingbirds are less likely to spot sunflowers that are flopping over, so stake the plants or use a pool noodle trick that help your tall flowers thrive and stand tall. Second, choose sunflowers with large blossoms and reddish petals to put your garden on hummingbirds' radars. Red is the color of these little birds seek out the most. To them, it's a signal that lots of nectar is available. Third, select sunflower cultivars that debut their blossoms in late summer and fall, when many of the flowers hummingbirds prefer have finished blooming.
Sunflower varieties most likely to attract hummingbirds
Bursting with rusty shades of orange and beautiful ruby reds, 'Autumn Beauty' is one of the best sunflower cultivars for hummingbirds. The majority of its flowers appear in late summer and fall, and it reaches an impressive height of 5 to 7 feet. Since 'Autumn Beauty' needs 70 to 100 days to reach its full size, so plant it early enough for hummingbirds to enjoy it.
If you're eager to grow a yellow sunflower, 'Giant Sungold' is a cultivar to consider. It can grow as tall as 8 feet and looks like a huge, fluffy pompon, so hummingbirds are bound to notice it. 'Giant Sungold' also starts blooming during the last leg of summer, just as many other flowers are concluding their flower displays.
No matter which sunflower varieties you ultimately choose, make sure their growing conditions are up to snuff to encourage flowering and draw hummingbirds. Sunflowers can be cultivated in USDA hardiness zones 2 through 11, but the seeds must be planted once frost is unlikely and the soil has reached 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Parts of your garden that receive full sun are the best places to sow sunflower seeds to help them thrive in your garden and develop sturdy stalks. Though sunflowers can handle short stretches with minimal water, keep their planting site damp but not waterlogged.