Help Sunflowers In Your Garden Thrive With These Seed-Sowing Tips

If you want your sunflower garden to really pop, it all starts with knowing exactly what you're planting. "Start by reading your seed packet — it will tell you how tall the variety gets and how long it takes to mature," says Rhonda Kaiser, Founder and Content Creator behind Southern Home and Farm, who spoke exclusively to Outdoor Guide. "That information is super helpful since different types of sunflowers can vary quite a bit!"

Timing is everything. "The best time to plant is in spring, once the risk of frost has passed," Kaiser explains. Sunflowers are heat lovers, and planting them too early can lead to a weak start or frost-damaged sprouts. Once the soil is warm, pick a prime spot. "Choose a sunny spot that gets at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight each day," she notes. Anything less and your flowers might grow tall and spindly, struggling to reach the light. When it's time to sow, skip the seed trays. "You can plant the seeds straight into the ground — go about an inch deep for shorter varieties and space them about a foot apart if they grow taller than five feet," says Kaiser. It's straightforward and effective. Water regularly until you see signs of life, then scale back as they mature.

You can also give your seeds a little boost. "Although soaking sunflower seeds is not necessary, it can help jump start germination," Kaiser says. Soak them in water for "12 to 24 hours", drain, then plant.