What To Do When Your Lawn Mower Starts Leaking Gas

Cutting your grass keeps it nice and neat, but what should you do if your helpful tool starts to cause harm instead? A leaking mower can spread gas across your yard, killing your grass. The first step after noticing this is to stop using your mower and move it to a paved area. This stops the spread of gas and gives you a chance to find and fix the source of the issue.

There are several parts that could be causing a leak, so start by shutting the mower off entirely, removing the spark plug, draining the fuel and oil, and giving it a careful inspection. The most common cause is the carburetor, which is attached to the engine and regulates how much air and fuel is used. Start by giving the carburetor a thorough cleaning. If the leak is caused by dirt in the fuel jet or by the float needle, carburetor cleaner may be enough to get rid of the obstruction and fix the leak.

If the problem is more serious than a blockage, you may need to replace one or more parts. Be sure to write down your mower's model number so you can ensure the new parts will fit correctly. Inspect your carburetor for missing, dried, or cracked parts, especially the carburetor bowl gasket and the float needle, which can be easily replaced if damaged. If you can't find any apparent issues or get overwhelmed, don't hesitate to take your mower to a mechanic for help.