Perhaps you're seeing signs it's time to replace your lawn mower but are waiting on the the best time to buy a new mower. Maybe you've moved into a new place and haven't quite decided exactly what you're looking for in a new mower. Whatever the reason, if you are in the market for a used lawn mower, there are things to think about that might come up with a new model. While there is plenty of upside to buying a used lawn mower, there are also some potential pitfalls. To make sure you get a mower that will serve your needs, you need to know what to consider before buying a used lawn mower.

One of the common mistakes when buying a lawn mower is not getting a machine that is a good fit for your yard. This isn't necessarily a bigger is better scenario. It is more about getting the right size and type of mower for your lawn care needs. In some instances, larger mowers may not be maneuverable enough in tight spaces. Conversely, not getting a machine that is powerful enough (or one that can handle slopes) can be problematic with large lawns. So, before you head out to buy any mower, new or used, consider the size of and terrain in your yard, the amount of time you have to dedicate for mowing, and, of course, your budget.

Additionally, look at crucial lawn mower features such as starting systems and determine which ones are essential for your needs. Unlike when buying new, there will be times when buying a used mower may limit the selection in terms of amenities and features. So, it is important to determine which features are deal-breakers and which you can do without before beginning your search.