What To Consider Before Buying A Used Lawn Mower
Perhaps you're seeing signs it's time to replace your lawn mower but are waiting on the the best time to buy a new mower. Maybe you've moved into a new place and haven't quite decided exactly what you're looking for in a new mower. Whatever the reason, if you are in the market for a used lawn mower, there are things to think about that might come up with a new model. While there is plenty of upside to buying a used lawn mower, there are also some potential pitfalls. To make sure you get a mower that will serve your needs, you need to know what to consider before buying a used lawn mower.
One of the common mistakes when buying a lawn mower is not getting a machine that is a good fit for your yard. This isn't necessarily a bigger is better scenario. It is more about getting the right size and type of mower for your lawn care needs. In some instances, larger mowers may not be maneuverable enough in tight spaces. Conversely, not getting a machine that is powerful enough (or one that can handle slopes) can be problematic with large lawns. So, before you head out to buy any mower, new or used, consider the size of and terrain in your yard, the amount of time you have to dedicate for mowing, and, of course, your budget.
Additionally, look at crucial lawn mower features such as starting systems and determine which ones are essential for your needs. Unlike when buying new, there will be times when buying a used mower may limit the selection in terms of amenities and features. So, it is important to determine which features are deal-breakers and which you can do without before beginning your search.
Pros of buying a used lawn mower
The clearest advantage to buying a used lawn mower is the cost. It is possible to find mowers at a significant savings, will can also allow you buy a better quality, more powerful mower than if you were buying new. It may take a little legwork to search for and find just what you are looking for, in the condition you want. Although used lawn mowers are available for sale from both individuals and shops, the condition, quality, and price can vary substantially. So, be prepared to spend some time shopping (just as you would a used car). However, if you find a good deal on a mower in good condition, you can often utilize it for several mowing seasons.
Beyond the initial sticker price, most often used mowers don't depreciate nearly as fast as new ones, which can see their value drastically drop immediately. Meaning you should be able to resell a used model for roughly what you paid. Additionally, it gives you a chance to do something good for the environment by extending the use of equipment that may otherwise be headed for a dumpsite.
Because of the savings, used mowers are also ideal buys as secondary or complementary mowers. This means you can pick a second one up for a cabin or rental property, or a specific model for limited duty such as trim work or squeezing into tight places where you primary mower doesn't fit. Or pick up a backup for tackling tough terrain where you don't want to risk damaging your main mower. Inexpensive used mowers are often ideal purchases for such uses.
Cons of buying a used lawn mower
Of course, no amount of savings is worth it if you don't get a machine that suits your needs or is constantly breaking down. Therein is the biggest disadvantage to buying a used mower — you never know for sure what you're getting. New mowers are guaranteed to be in good working order, and typically covered by some sort of warranty. Unfortunately, you rarely get such guarantees with used mowers, especially if you are buying from an individual. It is almost impossible to know with any certainty how the mower was maintained, stored, take care of, and used. Additionally, it is quite likely there will be no warranty to cover any future repairs.
To help protect you from purchasing a potential headache, thoroughly inspect the machine and find out as much as you can about the mower. Asking a few simple questions, such as when it was bought, how it was used, and why it is being sold can help give you some idea of the condition. If you are buying from a shop, ask if they will service it once they've sold it. It's worth doing a little research on the make and model to see how it rates for reliability, durability, and expected usable life.
Thoroughly inspect all the main components of the mower: Listen to the engine run, and check out the tires, wiring, body, blades, and cutting deck. Anything that seems significantly damaged should be a red flag. For instance, if the mower deck has a little superficial rust, you can probably just clean and paint it with some Rust-Oleum farm and implement paint. However, if it is pocked with holes, it likely won't last much longer and could cost you more money in the long run.