Help Keep Your Yard Weed-Free With A Must-Plant Ground Cover

Weeds are pesky, and dealing with them in your yard can seem like a fruitless endeavor. You can fight some weeds by making sure there are no bare patches in your lawn, but in areas where grass struggles to grow, and around landscaped areas of your yard, weeds can easily begin to take over. For those spots, we suggest planting some blue wood sedge (Carex flaccosperma) as a ground cover. Blue wood sedge is perfect in those shadier areas where other plants and grasses may have difficulty growing.

Blue wood sedge is a native grass that grows in clumps that can spread up to a foot, which is something to keep in mind when planting. This ground cover offers short-lived blooms that are greenish and quickly go to seed. While it does seed quickly, not many seeds are formed, so you don't have to worry about it taking over your yard. Blue wood sedge can be grown well in zones five to eight — always be sure you're picking the best ground cover for your climate conditions. Aside from those basics, there are some other things you'll want to know before you plant blue wood sedge in your yard, like where to grow it, how to care for it, and exactly how it's going to kick those pesky weeds out. Let's take a closer look.