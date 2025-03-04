The Stunning Low-Maintenance Ground Cover That'll Flourish In Your Shady Yard
If you're a frequent traveler, a new parent, or someone who just doesn't care for yard work, low-maintenance landscaping plants can simplify your life. They can even eliminate lawn mowing from your to-do list. This is especially true if your yard has heavy shade, which can make grass hard to grow. Should you find yourself in any of these situations, explore the possibilities of plantain lilies. Known for their broad leaves and ease of care, these shade-loving perennials can brighten up your garden and other parts of the yard with limited sunlight. Since they're adapted to USDA hardiness zones 3a through 9b, they'll thrive almost anywhere in the United States.
Also called hostas, plantain lilies are fuss-free plants ideal for beginning gardeners and people who can't spend hours pruning branches and applying specialty fertilizers. Most types like dappled sunlight but do just fine in full shade. These clump-forming ornamentals make terrific groundcovers because their leaves act like miniature tarps, smothering weeds that dare to sprout beneath them. Plus, plantain lilies compete for the water and nutrients that weeds need to flourish.
As your plantain lilies mature and spread out, you can divide them to get even more plants. This is best done in early spring every three to five years. Whether replanting sections of an existing plant you've divided or installing a new plantain lily from a greenhouse, choose a site with well-draining soil that's rich in organic matter. Also inspect your plants regularly to spot problems in their early stages. Plantain lilies sometimes catch viruses such as tomato ringspot and tobacco rattle, and snails and slugs like to munch on their leaves.
Plantain lily cultivars that crave the most shade
Whether you want a stunning specimen to greet guests by your front door or a plant that will attract hummingbirds to your backyard garden, plantain lilies have got you covered. There are more than 2,000 cultivars available, some of which sport supersized foliage and attractive variegated patterns.
When sourcing plantain lilies for your yard's shadiest spots, seek out varieties with blue-tinged leaves. These cultivars often have "blue" in their names and tend to appreciate deep shade. Examples include 'Hadspen Blue,' which has striking grayish-blue foliage and lavender flowers, and 'Blue Angel,' whose huge, heart-shaped leaves and long, white flower spikes bring its height to 4 feet. Want a mini hosta to complement the mammoth ones? Try the small-leafed 'Blue Mouse Ears,' which is just 4 inches tall before its flowers sprout.
Plantain lilies with variegated leaves are also a fine choice for sites with little sunshine. They're famous for their adaptability, which includes a tendency to thrive in both full and partial shade. Look for 'Fire & Ice,' whose green and cream leaves look like they were painted by hand, and 'Frances Williams,' whose green, ridged leaves have chartreuse edges. For the least maintenance possible, consider 'Sagae,' whose leathery leaves resist slug damage.