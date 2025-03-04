The Stunning Low-Maintenance Ground Cover That'll Flourish In Your Shady Yard

If you're a frequent traveler, a new parent, or someone who just doesn't care for yard work, low-maintenance landscaping plants can simplify your life. They can even eliminate lawn mowing from your to-do list. This is especially true if your yard has heavy shade, which can make grass hard to grow. Should you find yourself in any of these situations, explore the possibilities of plantain lilies. Known for their broad leaves and ease of care, these shade-loving perennials can brighten up your garden and other parts of the yard with limited sunlight. Since they're adapted to USDA hardiness zones 3a through 9b, they'll thrive almost anywhere in the United States.

Advertisement

Also called hostas, plantain lilies are fuss-free plants ideal for beginning gardeners and people who can't spend hours pruning branches and applying specialty fertilizers. Most types like dappled sunlight but do just fine in full shade. These clump-forming ornamentals make terrific groundcovers because their leaves act like miniature tarps, smothering weeds that dare to sprout beneath them. Plus, plantain lilies compete for the water and nutrients that weeds need to flourish.

As your plantain lilies mature and spread out, you can divide them to get even more plants. This is best done in early spring every three to five years. Whether replanting sections of an existing plant you've divided or installing a new plantain lily from a greenhouse, choose a site with well-draining soil that's rich in organic matter. Also inspect your plants regularly to spot problems in their early stages. Plantain lilies sometimes catch viruses such as tomato ringspot and tobacco rattle, and snails and slugs like to munch on their leaves.

Advertisement