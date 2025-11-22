The Ryobi Lawn Care Tool Buyers Can't Stop Raving About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many homeowners and backyard enthusiasts, rechargeable battery-powered lawn care tools are a game-changer. Being lighter, quieter, and easier to start than gas-powered machines, they're great for those of us who aren't mechanically inclined or need something a little lighter. From weed trimmers to tillers, the Ryobi Expand-It Tools system can help with fall yard cleanup, and this collection includes one specific attachment that many buyers are raving about: the Ryobi Expand-It 10-inch brush cutter.

Brush cutters, which have solid blades, are an effective way to control weeds that have grown beyond the reach of a regular weed whacker, so there's a purpose in deciding when to use a brush cutter instead of a string trimmer. The versatile Expand-It Collection works with several Ryobi attachment-capable models, including both 18V and 40V systems, as well as some of the older electric and gas-powered ones. For homeowners who already own a compatible power head, adding the brush cutter attachment is a practical choice. Currently, it's available for about $99, but there are often discounts.

The brush cutter attachment uses a 10-inch Tri-Arc blade on a sturdy steel shaft, designed to cut large weeds and small brush. One of the key advantages of this attachment is that the blade can be flipped over when it gets dull. However, this model only uses one type of blade, and it's not meant to be sharpened. Replacement blades are a little on the spendy side at $28, but you can purchase a compatible HandyTek 8-inch Tri-Arc blade on Amazon for about $11.