The Ryobi Lawn Care Tool Buyers Can't Stop Raving About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many homeowners and backyard enthusiasts, rechargeable battery-powered lawn care tools are a game-changer. Being lighter, quieter, and easier to start than gas-powered machines, they're great for those of us who aren't mechanically inclined or need something a little lighter. From weed trimmers to tillers, the Ryobi Expand-It Tools system can help with fall yard cleanup, and this collection includes one specific attachment that many buyers are raving about: the Ryobi Expand-It 10-inch brush cutter.
Brush cutters, which have solid blades, are an effective way to control weeds that have grown beyond the reach of a regular weed whacker, so there's a purpose in deciding when to use a brush cutter instead of a string trimmer. The versatile Expand-It Collection works with several Ryobi attachment-capable models, including both 18V and 40V systems, as well as some of the older electric and gas-powered ones. For homeowners who already own a compatible power head, adding the brush cutter attachment is a practical choice. Currently, it's available for about $99, but there are often discounts.
The brush cutter attachment uses a 10-inch Tri-Arc blade on a sturdy steel shaft, designed to cut large weeds and small brush. One of the key advantages of this attachment is that the blade can be flipped over when it gets dull. However, this model only uses one type of blade, and it's not meant to be sharpened. Replacement blades are a little on the spendy side at $28, but you can purchase a compatible HandyTek 8-inch Tri-Arc blade on Amazon for about $11.
How the Ryobi brush cutter attachment performs
For many customers, the brush cutter is one of those Ryobi lawn care tools you'll wish you had sooner. With 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 600 reviews at Home Depot and 4.8 out of 5 stars with almost 70 reviews at Ryobi's own site, most customers were happy with their purchase, especially with how easy it was to attach and remove. Many said it had plenty of power for their backyard projects. According to verified reviews, it's an effective solution for everything from scrub brush and oak tree suckers to patches of thick grass and weeds. Customers were also pleased that this attachment came with a shoulder harness for more stability. "How have I lived without this? It's a weedeater on steroids," said verified reviewer Patricia. "Do you have brush that is too much for a lawnmower, and too extensive to cut with limb loppers? This is the tool you need."
Ryobi claims the battery for this power head lasts up to an hour, and a few users reported similar results. One cleared an overgrown garden in 45 minutes, while another tackled a hillside of brush and grass with a 40V power head, using two batteries in two hours. Still, negative reviews show that limited power and fast battery drain are recurring complaints. One verified purchaser gave the product 1 star, saying it "would only run for about 5 minutes and then stop tried several times fully charged battery says it'll last an hour but it takes 2 hours to charge it not efficient." While battery-powered lawn tools have improved significantly in the past several years, lower voltage systems like Ryobi's 18V +ONE collection can leave some customers frustrated when they don't have the power they need.