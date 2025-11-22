How To Turn Your Dollar Tree Flag Into Adorable Backyard Decor

Part of the joy of outdoor spaces in your yard is making them feel like your own. An outdoor space can reflect your sense of style, your interests, and any particular aesthetic you'd like to create for that perfect vibe. All of those stylistic accouterments could add up to a lot of cash if you bought decor that's ready to display — but where's the fun in that? Making your own decorative elements for the backyard can bring a sense of satisfaction, plus you get to have a little fun along the way. Many projects are also less expensive to make yourself, such as a wooden outdoor wall hanging made from a Dollar Tree garden flag, paint stir sticks, and some paint. The look of the piece is up to you, too, as you can paint the background any color you like, then pair it with a flag that reflects the sentiment of the season in your low-maintenance outdoor oasis. Dollar Tree also serves as a supply source for making DIY stylish hanging porch decor.

Choose a garden flag of your liking for this project. The solid part of your DIY sign decor is made from eight 5-gallon wooden paint stir sticks, held together with craft sticks and wood glue. This larger-than-average stir-stick size is necessary because the garden flags are typically 18 inches long, and the wood part needs to be larger than the flag; feel free to adjust the design elements based on the garden flag you have on hand. Choose charcoal gray or another shade for the background color, depending on the color scheme that fits in with your outdoor decor and pairs well with the flag.