Repurpose Old Books To Build A Cozy Birdhouse For Your Feathered Friends
There's something magical about watching birds settle into a home you crafted with your own two hands, fluttering in and out, bringing twigs and personality to every corner. It's not just a birdhouse; it's a welcome sign to nature, perched right in your backyard. Beyond the joy it brings, providing nesting sites for birds is a simple way to support local ecosystems. Sure, you could buy a plain wooden birdhouse off the shelf, but where's the fun in that? With a little creativity and a few old books, you can turn a basic backyard staple into a whimsical, one-of-a-kind DIY project that adds charm and character to your landscape.
Chances are, you have a few books collecting dust on a shelf or tucked in a closet. You're not alone — households in the U.S. own an average of 114 books, according to the World Economic Forum. Instead of tossing tattered novels or outdated encyclopedias, why not transform them into something beautiful and purposeful? Repurposing a well-worn book by decorating a birdhouse with its pages not only gives it a new chapter, but adds a whimsical, literary touch to your garden. It's a personal, eco-friendly project that blends creativity with conservation, and makes your backyard feel like a storybook come to life. Plus, adding a birdhouse is one of the simple hacks to get birds to flock to your yard.
Page through old books to elevate a birdhouse
Give that plain dollar-store birdhouse a literary makeover with a DIY from The Drew Barrymore Show that turns old books into a charming backyard accent. Start with an unfinished wooden birdhouse — you can find for a few bucks at the craft or dollar store or safely DIY a cute wooden birdhouse. Then grab a book you're willing to part with (maybe one that's missing pages or has seen better days), along with scissors, Mod Podge or another decoupage glue, and a paintbrush. Tear out several pages and, starting from the bottom, use Mod Podge to glue the paper pieces onto the birdhouse, overlapping slightly like shingles. Cover the front and sides, smoothing out bubbles as you go.
Once your birdhouse is fully covered in pictures and text, go over it with another coat of decoupage glue to seal and protect it from the elements. Leave the entry hole clear (puncture through the paper). For the roof, staple on the actual hardcover book jacket. After everything dries, feel free to embellish with paint, stencils, or other pops of color for extra personality. The final product is a whimsical, upcycled haven for your feathered friends and a great conversation starter that blends bookish charm with outdoor function. Hang it on a tree branch, garden hook, or porch post, and let the birds write their own new chapter. Just remember to follow these birdhouse cleaning tips you should know each time a brood has moved on, usually in late summer or early fall.