Here's What The Old Farmer's Almanac Is Predicting For Thanksgiving Weather
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The days around the Thanksgiving holiday are among the busiest travel times of the year in the United States. This is also when many Americans spend a good deal of time outside, enjoying various outdoor adventures, watching football games and parades, or shopping Black Friday deals. Of course, all of those activities can be affected by the weather, which is notoriously volatile during late November and can vary wildly from year to year. For more than 200 of those years, the Old Farmer's Almanac has published weather forecasts, which have proven to be incredibly accurate and a useful tool for planning travel and outdoor activities. The 2025 Thanksgiving forecast map utilizes just about every color and symbol available, as weather conditions are expected to be quite different throughout the country.
Given that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a warm winter for most of the country, it would be easy to assume that Thanksgiving weather would also be unseasonably warm. However, in many parts of the U.S., that is not expected to be the case. Roughly half the country is expected to have a cool Thanksgiving. Close to two-thirds of the country is expected to experience some sort of precipitation as well. Given this wide variance, the forecast for your area is something to know before a fall hike, camping trip, travel, or attending outdoor events.
The two non-continental states, Hawaii and Alaska, are each expected to be cooler than normal and experience precipitation. In the case of Alaska, actual cold weather and snow flurries are expected to give Thanksgiving a winter-like feel and slippery roads. Those with travel plans to Alaska should closely monitor weather conditions, as conditions could become an issue. It won't be nearly that cold in Hawaii, although it will be cooler than usual.
Mixed bag of Thanksgiving weather for the Lower 48
For those looking to travel through or spend time in Lower 48 over the Thanksgiving holiday, what they should expect and how they should prepare will vary tremendously based on where they're at and where they're going, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. In some parts of the country, the weather will be a reminder of why fall is the best season for camping. By contrast, in other areas it may be necessary to cancel those outdoor plans. For the most part, no area of the Lower 48 is expected weather severe enough to dramatically alter travel plans. That said, there are some areas you'll want to drive a bit more carefully.
All along the Pacific coast, cool, wet conditions are expected. Ditto for the northeast and Intermountain regions, where a bit of snow could fall as well. So, anyone venturing outdoors in these areas will need to pack a waterproof outer layer like the Columbia Watertight II rain jacket. The upper Appalachians and the high plains will be chilly, but sunny and dry, making for near-perfect weather for being outside. Florida and the Ohio Valley each start the week chilly, but warm progressively through Thanksgiving. By contrast, the Atlantic corridor starts warm and trends to chilly.
Mild, sunny weather is predicted for Thanksgiving Day in both the southeast and Lower Lakes regions. The upper midwest is expected to have mild temperatures, although some snow and light rain could accompany those pleasant temps. The lower Appalachians and deep south, along with Oklahoma and North Texas should see warm, sunny weather. The remainder of Texas and the heartland will be warm as well, although rain is expected. In the desert southwest, warm air will likely also be dry, although there is the faint possibility of a little rainfall.