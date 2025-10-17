Here's What The Old Farmer's Almanac Is Predicting For Thanksgiving Weather

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The days around the Thanksgiving holiday are among the busiest travel times of the year in the United States. This is also when many Americans spend a good deal of time outside, enjoying various outdoor adventures, watching football games and parades, or shopping Black Friday deals. Of course, all of those activities can be affected by the weather, which is notoriously volatile during late November and can vary wildly from year to year. For more than 200 of those years, the Old Farmer's Almanac has published weather forecasts, which have proven to be incredibly accurate and a useful tool for planning travel and outdoor activities. The 2025 Thanksgiving forecast map utilizes just about every color and symbol available, as weather conditions are expected to be quite different throughout the country.

Given that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a warm winter for most of the country, it would be easy to assume that Thanksgiving weather would also be unseasonably warm. However, in many parts of the U.S., that is not expected to be the case. Roughly half the country is expected to have a cool Thanksgiving. Close to two-thirds of the country is expected to experience some sort of precipitation as well. Given this wide variance, the forecast for your area is something to know before a fall hike, camping trip, travel, or attending outdoor events.

The two non-continental states, Hawaii and Alaska, are each expected to be cooler than normal and experience precipitation. In the case of Alaska, actual cold weather and snow flurries are expected to give Thanksgiving a winter-like feel and slippery roads. Those with travel plans to Alaska should closely monitor weather conditions, as conditions could become an issue. It won't be nearly that cold in Hawaii, although it will be cooler than usual.