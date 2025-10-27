Snow Is On The Way. Here's What AccuWeather Is Predicting For The Winter Season

There are areas in the U.S. that have already experience snow and are still getting winter weather warnings. Snow-forecast.com points out that eight states have been seeing recent snowfall, with Montana, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho having the most significant accumulations. But when can the rest of the states see snow, and how much is going to be dropped on all of us? For the Midwest, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Northeast, and mid-Atlantic regions, AccuWeather says winter will be harsh at the beginning and end of the season, with a lull in the middle. While the Northern Rockies are already getting slammed with winter weather, the Pacific Northwest and Upper Midwest are next in line. Northeast and New England, as well as the Central Plains and Mid-Atlantic, likely won't see any measurable snow until December.

Once winter is in full swing, the Midwest can expect to see some heavy snows coming down from Canada, with some turning into nor'easters in the Northeast. If you thought winters have been getting milder the past few years, expect that to change. AccuWeather says that the Midwest, northern Plains, Great Lakes, and mountain regions across the West can expect more snow and lower temperatures than they've seen in a while. Buffalo will hit historic averages when it come sto snowfall (around 100 inches) which is way up from last year's 77.6 inches. With a snowier and colder winter predicted, more weather delays and cancellations are expected during the season. It may be a good season for those of you who love the snow, so consider some of the best National Parks for winter fun.