DIY A Bubbler Birdbath For Your Garden With This No-Drill Hack

Adding just about any sort of birdbath will get birds flocking to your yard, and if you'd like even more to show up, providing a moving-water feature within that bath is the secret. In fact, numerous species are drawn to the sight and sound of clean, moving water. A bubbler-style fountain, which has water bubbling up just above the surface of the calm surrounding water, is one type that attracts all sorts of birds because it's fairly calm yet still moving, perhaps reminiscent of a bubbling spring or a gentle stream. Elaborate, store-bought bubblers featuring water coming through a stone, concrete, or a stack of stones could cost quite a bit, and even DIY versions can be pretty involved, drilling through clay, ceramic, or stone. Thankfully, there's an easy no-drill version that creates a simple and customizable birdbath, and the birds'll love it just the same. Essentially, you're setting the pump inside the bath itself rather than in a bucket underneath, and covering it with rocks or bricks.

Your homemade birdbath bubbler can be made using an outdoor-rated electric fountain pump such as the Domica mini submersible water pump, provided you have a GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) outlet near your selected birdbath location. A solar option such as the Biling solar fountain pump is a nice choice when there isn't an outlet handy, or you want a stand-alone power source. Make sure the solar pump you choose has a solar panel attached by a cord, freeing you to think twice about having your birdbath in direct sun. This allows you to move the bath into the shade as needed, while the panel gets full sunlight. What you use for the bath itself can be as unique as you are.