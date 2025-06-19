The Pros And Cons Of Using A Ground Birdbath In Your Yard

A water feature such as a birdbath is one simple way to attract more songbirds to your yard. Even something as basic as a wide, shallow bowl works as a ground-level birdbath, but is setting a bath directly on the ground such a good idea? After all, many of the birdbaths available in stores are on pedestals. On the other hand, plenty of birds actually enjoy bathing at ground level; many birds naturally bathe in puddles or along the edges of ponds and rivers.

Advertisement

Adding a ground-level birdbath will certainly benefit the birds. But before adding one, make sure it's not too deep. A birdbath's water should be no more than 2 to 3 inches deep at the lowest point, getting there gradually on a slope. Also make sure it's not too slippery; the birds need a rough surface for a better grip. Concrete or terra cotta generally have enough texture to make bird-worthy birdbaths.