The Pros And Cons Of Using A Ground Birdbath In Your Yard
A water feature such as a birdbath is one simple way to attract more songbirds to your yard. Even something as basic as a wide, shallow bowl works as a ground-level birdbath, but is setting a bath directly on the ground such a good idea? After all, many of the birdbaths available in stores are on pedestals. On the other hand, plenty of birds actually enjoy bathing at ground level; many birds naturally bathe in puddles or along the edges of ponds and rivers.
Adding a ground-level birdbath will certainly benefit the birds. But before adding one, make sure it's not too deep. A birdbath's water should be no more than 2 to 3 inches deep at the lowest point, getting there gradually on a slope. Also make sure it's not too slippery; the birds need a rough surface for a better grip. Concrete or terra cotta generally have enough texture to make bird-worthy birdbaths.
The benefits of a ground-level birdbath
A birdbath that's just a hop up from the ground is attractive to larger birds that spend a lot of their time at ground level, such as robins, doves, and bluejays. If your goal is to attract birds in a variety of sizes, a ground-level bath that's fairly wide is a good idea, as it offers room for more than one bird to use it at the same time. A few small rocks in the bath create footing for the birds; it'll also help hold the bath in place if it's just a lightweight bowl.
A water source at ground level benefits other wildlife, too. Squirrels and chipmunks are bound to visit a ground-level birdbath — after all, they get thirsty too. During hot, dry weather, virtually any animal passing through your yard might stop for a drink, using it like a water bowl rather than a place to bathe. Be sure to refill it frequently to keep the birds and any four-legged creatures hydrated. Rinsing the bath and replacing the water every day or two is a good idea all the time, as it banishes pesky mosquitoes from the birdbath by doing away with any larvae that might've been in the water.
The drawbacks of a ground-level birdbath
One major drawback of a ground-level birdbath is that it could make it easier for cats to pounce upon their feathered prey. Any outdoor cats roaming through your yard will certainly pay attention to a birdbath area. If you've seen cats or other predators pass through your yard, either switch to a pedestal birdbath, or place the ground-level water source in an area where cats can't easily ambush the birds. In other words, keep the bath a good 10 feet or so away from any area where a cat could hide, giving birds a chance to fly away. Doing a little preventive maintenance to keep cats out of your yard is another option.
A birdbath low to the ground could be more likely to capture debris as well, such as grass clippings from a lawnmower passing within a few feet of it. Moving the bath or covering it while you mow, or simply using a grass catcher bag on your lawnmower could prevent the issue. Keeping the birdbath too close to a bird feeder could also result in seeds and related debris ending up in the water, meaning more cleaning for you.