Winter Is Almost Here. Here's What The National Weather Service Is Predicting

Winter is almost here, and people are scouring weather predictions to see what the season may hold. The Old Farmer's Almanac winter weather forecast is a generational favorite for many Americans, originating in 1792. However, it's the National Weather Service, which formed in the late 1800s, that puts out the official weather forecast for the United States. These two popular forecast outlets agree on some things and disagree on others.

The overriding theme of the NWS winter weather forecast is the presence of a La Niña weather pattern. In general, a La Niña season is a climate pattern originating in the Pacific Ocean that has two impacts on weather throughout the continental U.S. When La Niña is in effect, the Northern portion of the country usually sees wetter and cooler conditions, while the Southern part experiences drought and temperatures that are warmer than normal.

According to the NWS, this year's La Niña season is not expected to be particularly strong, nor last very long. As a result, some typical impacts of La Niña will happen — like widespread drought in the Southern U.S. — while others won't be as noticeable. Every state in the lower half of the country will see drought conditions continue or new drought areas develop. Additionally, many areas along the Eastern Seaboard and Northeast are expected to experience drought this winter. The majority of these areas will see above-average temps, with the exception being the Northeast, which could go either way.