The Invasive Mosquito Species That's Been Spotted In The US And How To Protect Yourself
Whether grilling in your backyard or camping off-grid, mosquitoes seem to be a persistent pest whenever spending time outside. However, not all mosquitoes are the same. In fact, there are more than 200 types of these biting insects in the United States. Luckily, the vast majority of these fall into the category of nuisance mosquito, meaning they inflict nothing more than an itchy, irritating bite. However, there are a handful of mosquito species in the U.S. that are capable of spreading dangerous diseases. Among those is the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has been spotted in yet another American state.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito was already present in the U.S. South and Southwest, but it has slowly expanded its range, appearing in Idaho for the first time in September 2025. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which were originally found in Africa but have since spread to tropical and subtropical regions around the globe, spread some very dangerous diseases, including dengue, yellow fever, and Zika. It is so prolific at spreading disease, in fact, that it's nickname is actually "the yellow fever mosquito."
Yellow fever mosquitoes are effective at spreading diseases for a few reasons. For one, while all mosquitoes feed on blood from various animals, humans are actually the preferred for source for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Additionally, they are extremely aggressive and will bite their victim repeatedly. These behaviors, coupled with the increasing range of the yellow fever mosquito, underscores the need for anyone spending time outside to take steps to protect themselves.
How to protect yourself from yellow fever mosquitoes
In the United States, mosquitoes are most active during spring and summer. However, when the forecast calls for a warm fall and winter, mosquitoes can remain active during those seasons as well. In fact, mosquitoes only become inactive when the air temperature remains below 50 degrees for an extended period. With that in mind, it's a good idea to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes when spending time outside on warm days throughout the year.
When it comes to spending time in your yard and garden, the first thing to do is make sure you don't have any objects that are attracting mosquitoes. This would include things like old tires, buckets, and anything else that may be holding standing water. You should also mow on a regular basis and pick up grass clippings, old leaves, and other debris that can provide safe haven to mosquitoes. It is also helpful to treat your lawn with a spray such as Wondercide Outdoor Pest Control and place mosquito traps around your yard. While camping, adding some pine needles to your campfire can help keep mosquitoes at bay.
Anytime you are spending time outside, whether in your backyard or afield, utilizing mosquito repellent is an important to step to protecting yourself from mosquitoes. Repellents that contain DEET are considered the most effective. However, those wanting a chemical-free alternative can use a variety of natural oils and scents to repel mosquitoes, such as lemon and eucalyptus oils. Wearing long-sleeve pants and shirts that fit loosely will also help reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes. At home and while overnighting outdoors, barriers such as screens and mosquito netting can keep mosquitoes out of campers, tents, houses, patios, and other areas.