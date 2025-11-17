The Invasive Mosquito Species That's Been Spotted In The US And How To Protect Yourself

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether grilling in your backyard or camping off-grid, mosquitoes seem to be a persistent pest whenever spending time outside. However, not all mosquitoes are the same. In fact, there are more than 200 types of these biting insects in the United States. Luckily, the vast majority of these fall into the category of nuisance mosquito, meaning they inflict nothing more than an itchy, irritating bite. However, there are a handful of mosquito species in the U.S. that are capable of spreading dangerous diseases. Among those is the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has been spotted in yet another American state.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito was already present in the U.S. South and Southwest, but it has slowly expanded its range, appearing in Idaho for the first time in September 2025. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which were originally found in Africa but have since spread to tropical and subtropical regions around the globe, spread some very dangerous diseases, including dengue, yellow fever, and Zika. It is so prolific at spreading disease, in fact, that it's nickname is actually "the yellow fever mosquito."

Yellow fever mosquitoes are effective at spreading diseases for a few reasons. For one, while all mosquitoes feed on blood from various animals, humans are actually the preferred for source for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Additionally, they are extremely aggressive and will bite their victim repeatedly. These behaviors, coupled with the increasing range of the yellow fever mosquito, underscores the need for anyone spending time outside to take steps to protect themselves.