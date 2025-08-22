If You Keep Finding Mosquitoes In Your Yard, This Item Might Be The Culprit

Mosquitoes are the bane of just about any outdoor activity, whether you're about to barbecue in the backyard or toss some logs in the fire pit, those pesky pests might even send you running back indoors. And rightly so, because some mosquitoes can be dangerous as vectors for illnesses such as West Nile virus and encephalitis. Even without considering their potential dangers, mosquito bites certainly aren't pleasant.

Though mosquitoes are free to fly as they please, your yard might at times feel like it's the site of a perpetual mosquito party compared to neighboring properties. If that's relatable, something in your yard just might be inviting those mosquitoes to the pest party without your input. Old tires could be to blame, as they are like mosquito magnets if they hold any water, leaves, grass clippings, and other organic matter. Even a single tire that sits undisturbed for months on end can be the reason mosquitoes swarm to your yard.

Tires that sit outdoors are attractive to mosquitoes because they tend to collect water, whether they're stacked or leaning up against a shed. Mosquitoes lay eggs atop stagnant water and they don't even need much water to do so. Those eggs turn into larvae, then pupae, and then adult mosquitoes, with the entire process taking as few as 10 days. Some old tires sit in the same place for months or years on end, and a single tire left outside could become the nursery for thousands of new mosquitoes.