If You Keep Finding Mosquitoes In Your Yard, This Item Might Be The Culprit
Mosquitoes are the bane of just about any outdoor activity, whether you're about to barbecue in the backyard or toss some logs in the fire pit, those pesky pests might even send you running back indoors. And rightly so, because some mosquitoes can be dangerous as vectors for illnesses such as West Nile virus and encephalitis. Even without considering their potential dangers, mosquito bites certainly aren't pleasant.
Though mosquitoes are free to fly as they please, your yard might at times feel like it's the site of a perpetual mosquito party compared to neighboring properties. If that's relatable, something in your yard just might be inviting those mosquitoes to the pest party without your input. Old tires could be to blame, as they are like mosquito magnets if they hold any water, leaves, grass clippings, and other organic matter. Even a single tire that sits undisturbed for months on end can be the reason mosquitoes swarm to your yard.
Tires that sit outdoors are attractive to mosquitoes because they tend to collect water, whether they're stacked or leaning up against a shed. Mosquitoes lay eggs atop stagnant water and they don't even need much water to do so. Those eggs turn into larvae, then pupae, and then adult mosquitoes, with the entire process taking as few as 10 days. Some old tires sit in the same place for months or years on end, and a single tire left outside could become the nursery for thousands of new mosquitoes.
How to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in old tires
To get rid of and prevent additional mosquito breeding in your yard, discard the tires or move them to the garage if you can't get rid of them yet. Covering them tightly with a tarp will prevent water from pooling inside the tires; just make sure no water pools on the tarp. Any way you can cover the tires so their inner areas aren't exposed to the elements will prevent water from pooling, effectively preventing mosquito larvae, too.
Tires aren't the only issue, however; if you eliminate your tire problem but still have plenty of mosquitoes around, the problem may be another source, such as a dog bowl, plant saucer, or even a birdbath. Banish mosquitoes from the birdbath by replacing the water every couple of days or by adding a fountain to keep the water moving. If you keep pet bowls outside, dump them out every day. Repair gutters that don't drain properly, and make sure plant pots have drainage holes so water doesn't collect in them after heavy rains. Try to minimize any standing water sources to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your yard.