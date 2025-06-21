We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of great things about camping and spending time outdoors. Dealing with a myriad of pesky insects is not one of them. In order to enjoy a more pleasant outdoor experience, many have experimented with a variety of remedies. Some use coffee grounds to keep mosquitoes away from campsites. Others use pine needles to repel mosquitoes or employ vanilla as insect repellent in order to steer clear of a variety of bugs. While each of these methods can be effective, if you want to guarantee a pest-free outing, DEET is the strong-smelling insect repellent you should pack for your next camping trip.

Biting bugs like mosquitoes and ticks are much more than an annoyance. They are also a health risk. Mosquitoes are known to carry deadly diseases such as West Nile virus and malaria. Ticks spread dangerous diseases as well, most notably Lyme disease. With that in mind, packing a DEET-based insect repellent like Repel Sportsman Max, which is 40% DEET, can help eliminate or at least minimize these health risks.

Of course, health is also at the center of a bit of a controversy over DEET. Although health risks related to the use of DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) are often cited as a reason to not use products containing it, scientific evidence backing these claims is spotty. The Environmental Protection Agency maintains using products containing DEET is safe, even for children and women during pregnancy. The caveat is using the product as directed. Additionally, there is some advice cautioning against using with children under 2 years old and if you have sensitive skin or are allergic to DEET. There is no known correlation between DEET and pregnancy issues, and some researchers suggest that the benefits of disease protection while pregnant outweigh any risks. While the CDC does not issue any precautions for using DEET on children, it does advise against using products with oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3.

