Visitors to South Padre Island, Texas often don't feel they're in the Lone Star State at all. That's because its white sand beaches and clear waters are in stark contrast to many other beaches across the Western Gulf. These traits have earned South Padre the nickname "Caribbean of Texas," making it a top beach in the state. While this small island destination offers a variety of beach opportunities, Isla Blanca Park on the southern tip of the island is one of the most popular. Among the many reasons to plan a visit to Isla Blanca is the fact there's no shortage of unique underwater wildlife at this popular Texas beach.

South Padre Island itself is actually part of the 130-mile long Padre Island, which is the world's longest barrier island. However, this long stretch of sand is no longer a singular land mass. Today the Mansfield Channel, which was dug in 1964, divides the island into two portions. The northern part, which includes Padre Island National Seashore, a remote beach popular for camping and fishing. The 30-mile portion situated south of the channel became known as South Padre Island. Isla Blanca Park occupies the south end of South Padre Island, right across the Brazos Santiago Pass from Boca Chica Beach (Brazos Island), the launch site for SpaceX.

Visitors have a myriad of options when it comes to things to do during a visit to Isla Blanca Park. The park is very popular among surfers. It is also a good location to beachcomb and collect seashells. Visitors also have the option of viewing a menagerie of underwater wildlife up close and personal.