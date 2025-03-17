5 Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Texas Waters
Texas has 367 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico (aka Gulf of America). The coastal region of the Lone Star State is also dotted with seven major bays and numerous smaller ones. All of these coastal waters are extremely popular areas for a variety of outdoor recreational activities. Swimming, snorkeling, surfing, fishing, kayaking, wind surfing, and paddle boarding are just some of the activities enjoyed along the Texas coast. However, there are a handful of creatures to beware of when adventuring in Texas waters. In fact, some of nature's deadliest ocean creatures reside here.
Like pretty much any coastal region, when it comes to potential perils in Texas waters, sharks get the vast majority of the attention. To be sure, there are sharks here — more than three dozen species can be found swimming in these waters. Among them are some of the most dangerous types of sharks in the world. However, while sharks garner most of the public's fascination on the topic, you're much more likely to run into one of the less-heralded (yet still dangerous) sea creatures found here. These critters all have the ability to inflict harm whether that's via stings, stabs, punctures, or bites. Additionally, some of them are capable of inflicting injuries even when found on dry land and, in some instances, even after they are no longer alive.
Bull sharks can bite unsuspecting swimmers
Shark attacks are rare in Texas waters. However, when they do occur, they typically result in sensational stories. One of the more dramatic shark encounters occurred on July 4, 2024 when multiple attacks took place within hours of each other along the beaches of South Padre Island. The animal responsible for those attacks was not the great white of "Jaws" infamy nor the notorious tiger shark, though both species can be found here.
Those July 4 attacks (as well as most shark incidents in Texas waters) were perpetrated by a bull shark. Bull sharks don't get quite as many headlines as white or tiger sharks, but they're among the world's deadliest shark species. Working off statistics compiled as part of the International Shark Attack Files maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History, bull sharks are the bronze medalist of shark attacks. In fact, bull sharks, along with white and tiger sharks, are the only three species to have notched triple-digit attacks.
With that in mind, it's important to know both how to avoid and how to survive a shark attack. Again, the odds of being attacked are low, but you can reduce them further by staying in shallow, clear water and avoiding the water during lowlight periods. It's also helpful to swim with others and not wear shiny jewelry. If a shark is spotted in the area, get out of the water immediately. As you exit the water, try not to splash more than necessary, as this could attract the shark. If the shark does attack, fight back while continuing to make your way to shore.
Stingray stab wounds can cause serious harm
A stingray's primary mode of defense is to use its barbed spine to stab perceived threats. Once the barb punctures the skin, a toxic venom is released into the victim. Nearly 2,000 people are attacked this way in U.S. waters each year. While such an attack is rarely deadly (Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's fatal incident being one of the relatively few known deaths) a stingray wound is extremely painful and prone to infection.
Contrary to popular belief, these stabbing spines are located at the base of a stingray's tail, not at the tip. Officially known as the caudal spine, this apparatus is often shed and replaced — it can also be replaced if it's broken off, which often happens when a stingray stabs something. Given the fact stingrays typically only resort to it as a defensive move, such injuries overwhelmingly occur when the animal is stepped on or when a swimmer accidently puts their hands on one in shallow water. To avoid this, it's best to slide your feet along the bottom as you move. Many people along the Texas coast have taken to wearing stingray-resistant footware for added protection.
If you're unfortunate enough to get stabbed by a stingray, first aid and medical treatment are necessary. Immediately wash the wound if possible to help prevent infection. Then, immerse it in hot water to reduce the pain. It's best to seek medical attention, even if you feel the pain is manageable. Doctor's are better able to check for and remove any remaining pieces of the spine and help head off a possible infection.
Portuguese Man-o-War can cause considerable pain
Often erroneously thought of as jellyfish, Portuguese man o' war are actually siphonophores. Although they are related to jellies, siphonophores are unique in the marine environment in that they are not an individual creature, but rather a colony of clones that work together. Man o' war are easily recognized by their blueish-purple balloon, or sail. While this sac-like portion of the creature can be seen floating high on the water's surface, the danger from these creatures is what lies beneath — often unseen.
The tentacles of a man o' war average 10 feet in length and can grow as long as 100 feet. These tentacles are covered with venom-loaded barbs. The true purpose of these barbs is to paralyze small fish, which man o' war prey on. However, they can also deliver an intense sting to humans who come in contact with them. This is true whether the man o' war is encountered in the water or washed up on the beach.
If you're stung by a man o' war, the best first aid is to thoroughly rinse the area with vinegar and remove any remaining tentacles with tweezers. After that, submerge the affected area in hot water. It can also be helpful to apply a relief agent such as Sting Away Blue Man-of-War sting treatment. Although rinsing the wound with seawater has long been held as proper protocol, recent studies have shown it actually makes the sting worse.
Jellyfish can quickly ruin a day at the beach
There are a handful of true jellyfish found in Texas waters. Not all of them sting. However, there are a couple of dangerous types of jellyfish you'll likely encounter while adventuring along the Texas coast. Moon jellies are so-named because their plate-like shape resembles a full moon. They are capable of delivering a moderate sting. Sea nettles, on the other hand, are able to cause a severe sting for anyone unlucky enough to encounter one.
As is the case with man o' wars, both moon jellyfish and sea nettles carry venom-filled barbs on their tentacles. Moon jellies have relatively short tentacles, are easy to see in the water, and can usually be avoided. Sea nettles, on the other hand, have fairly long tentacles trailing behind their bell. Their coloration, while translucent, ranges from rusty to light tan, which often blends with the water; making them more difficult to spot. Like man o' war, these jellyfish can still sting even if they've washed up on the beach or they've died.
It's important, therefore, to always keep an eye out for jellyfish whether you're in the water or on the shore. Additionally, given the likelihood of encountering one while adventuring in Texas waters, it's a good idea to know what to do if you're stung by a jellyfish before heading to the beach. While there are a variety of homespun methods to deal with a jellyfish sting, the absolute best method involves rinsing the area with vinegar and soaking it in hot water. You should also remove any remaining barbs with tweezers.
Scorpionfish fins are loaded with venom
With a maximum length of roughly 20 inches, scorpionfish certainly don't project an imposing physical profile. However, these unusual-looking fish present a threat that far exceeds what one would expect. This is thanks to the venom-filled glands located at the base of their dorsal fin spines. When the spines of a scorpionfish penetrate the skin, a dose of this toxic potion is delivered. For smaller animals, this venom can debilitating and even deadly. For humans, it's rarely lethal, but it can be extraordinarily painful.
If you do happen to get poked by a scorpionfish, which often happens by stepping on them, get out of the water ASAP. Then, soak the wound in hot water for at least a half hour. (Typically, an hour to an hour and a half is best.) This should reduce the effectiveness of the venom and help relieve the pain. Once that's done, wash the area and remove any remaining pieces of fin or other debris with tweezers. While first aid is all that may be needed for a glancing blow, it's usually best to seek medical care, especially if the fins fully penetrated the skin. Continue soaking the wound while being transported to the doctor.