5 Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Texas Waters

Shark attacks are rare in Texas waters. However, when they do occur, they typically result in sensational stories. One of the more dramatic shark encounters occurred on July 4, 2024 when multiple attacks took place within hours of each other along the beaches of South Padre Island. The animal responsible for those attacks was not the great white of "Jaws" infamy nor the notorious tiger shark, though both species can be found here.

Those July 4 attacks (as well as most shark incidents in Texas waters) were perpetrated by a bull shark. Bull sharks don't get quite as many headlines as white or tiger sharks, but they're among the world's deadliest shark species. Working off statistics compiled as part of the International Shark Attack Files maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History, bull sharks are the bronze medalist of shark attacks. In fact, bull sharks, along with white and tiger sharks, are the only three species to have notched triple-digit attacks.

With that in mind, it's important to know both how to avoid and how to survive a shark attack. Again, the odds of being attacked are low, but you can reduce them further by staying in shallow, clear water and avoiding the water during lowlight periods. It's also helpful to swim with others and not wear shiny jewelry. If a shark is spotted in the area, get out of the water immediately. As you exit the water, try not to splash more than necessary, as this could attract the shark. If the shark does attack, fight back while continuing to make your way to shore.

