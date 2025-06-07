Camp And Fish On This Remote National Seashore In Texas
Padre Island National Seashore stretches close 70 miles along the Texas Coast from Corpus Christi to a few dozen miles above the Texas/Mexico border. The seashore, which sits along its namesake island, is bounded by the Gulf on one side and the Laguna Madre Bay on the other. Along most of its length, it is surrounded by nothing more than water, sand dunes, and wildlife. Visitors have a variety of camping and fishing opportunities, as well as activities such as bird watching, beach combing, wildlife viewing, swimming, and surfing.
The uniqueness of Padre Island National Seashore, locally referred to as PINS, begins with its location along a portion of the world's longest barrier island and adjacent to America's lone hypersaline bay. For much of its length, PINS is mirrored by desolate ranch land on the mainland across the bay, adding to its remote feel. Additionally, although the National Seashore extends all the way to South Padre Island, the two sections of this barrier island are separated by the Port Mansfield Channel. As a result, the only drive-on access to this long stretch of undeveloped beach is the park entrance on the northern end.
As remote as PINS is, the entrance is easy to access. From the mainland portion of the city of Corpus Christi, follow South Padre Island Drive across the JFK Causeway and onto the island. Continue along this roadway as it turns south and morphs into Park Rd 22, which leads into PINS. Those planning a trip to PINS should be advised that while a two-wheel drive vehicle can navigate the first few miles of the beach, beyond that a four-wheel drive is necessary. Additionally, entry fees are charged, although if you have an America the Beautiful U.S. Parks Pass, that will cover it.
Fishing at Padre Island National Seashore
Thanks to the amount of access available to both surf and bay waters, as well as the large variety of gamefish species swimming in those waters, Padre Island National Seashore is considered one of the best national parks for saltwater fishing. Before wetting a line at PINS, however, you will need to secure a saltwater fishing license from Texas Parks and Wildlife which can be purchased online or at various tackle stores. Also, familiarize yourself with all applicable length and bag limits for saltwater gamefish in Texas waters. You will need to be prepared with all necessary tackle and gear, as once you are down the beach there are not shops or concessionaires.
Anglers fishing along the beachfront will have the opportunity to target species such as whiting, pompano, and red drum throughout most of the year using light tackle. Seasonally, spotted seatrout, Spanish mackerel, flounder, and jack crevalle will be found in the surf as well. For those looking for bigger game from the beach, PINS is also considered one of the top shark fishing destinations in Texas, with more than a half dozen species caught with regularity. Those willing to make the four-hour drive to the southern end of the Seashore can also fish the Port Mansfield Jetty.
Fishermen who prefer the bay will have a myriad of options as well. The primary species targeted throughout the year in the Laguna Madre are spotted seatrout (speckled trout), red drum (redfish), black drum, and flounder. There are a number of spots throughout the National Seashore where anglers can shore fish and/or have walk-in wade access. Additionally, kayaks can be put in at several spots along the shore, as well as the Bird Island Basin Boat Ramp, which allows anglers to launch bay boats as well.
Camping along Padre Island National Seashore
Although Padre Island National Seashore is a popular spot for day visitors, it is also an ideal area for overnight trips. There are a number of options available for those wishing to camp. None, however, comes with many amenities. There are two actual campgrounds in PINS — Malaquite and Bird Island Basin. Each feature both RV and tent sites, although neither has water or electric hookups for RVs. Malaquite Campground does offer a dump station and freshwater filling location. Some sites in Malaquite Campground also have grills and picnic tables. Fees are required to secure a spot at either of the campgrounds.
Tent camping is available on the beach throughout most of the Padre Island National Seashore. No permit or camping fees are required for primitive beach camping. However, those who are overnighting need to be in possession of either a 7-day pass or an annual pass. Individual day passes do not include camping privileges. Additionally, it is important to keep in mind that only the upper portion of the National Seashore is accessible with two-wheel drive vehicles. Those venturing beyond mile 5 on South Beach will need four-wheel drive. Even with four-wheel drive, you should be mindful of tides and shifting sands, so as not to end up stranded.
Whether overnighting at one of the two established campgrounds or somewhere along the beach, it is important to remember this is a very remote area. With that in mind, it is essential to pack emergency camping supplies that could save your life, and know how to call for help without service, as cell service is spotty at best along most of the seashore. With that in mind, a device such as the Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator is a worthwhile investment for anyone adventuring in PINS.