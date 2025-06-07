Camp And Fish On This Remote National Seashore In Texas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Padre Island National Seashore stretches close 70 miles along the Texas Coast from Corpus Christi to a few dozen miles above the Texas/Mexico border. The seashore, which sits along its namesake island, is bounded by the Gulf on one side and the Laguna Madre Bay on the other. Along most of its length, it is surrounded by nothing more than water, sand dunes, and wildlife. Visitors have a variety of camping and fishing opportunities, as well as activities such as bird watching, beach combing, wildlife viewing, swimming, and surfing.

The uniqueness of Padre Island National Seashore, locally referred to as PINS, begins with its location along a portion of the world's longest barrier island and adjacent to America's lone hypersaline bay. For much of its length, PINS is mirrored by desolate ranch land on the mainland across the bay, adding to its remote feel. Additionally, although the National Seashore extends all the way to South Padre Island, the two sections of this barrier island are separated by the Port Mansfield Channel. As a result, the only drive-on access to this long stretch of undeveloped beach is the park entrance on the northern end.

As remote as PINS is, the entrance is easy to access. From the mainland portion of the city of Corpus Christi, follow South Padre Island Drive across the JFK Causeway and onto the island. Continue along this roadway as it turns south and morphs into Park Rd 22, which leads into PINS. Those planning a trip to PINS should be advised that while a two-wheel drive vehicle can navigate the first few miles of the beach, beyond that a four-wheel drive is necessary. Additionally, entry fees are charged, although if you have an America the Beautiful U.S. Parks Pass, that will cover it.

