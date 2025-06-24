What To Know Before Picking Up Seashells While Exploring Shorelines

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beachcombing and shelling are popular activities for those heading to the seashore throughout the year. However, the seemingly innocuous practice of collecting seashells to take home as souvenirs can have a negative impact on the marine environment. In some areas, removing certain shells is actually illegal as well. This does not mean you can never pick up or keep a seashell, but you should be aware of applicable laws and regulations, as well as the impacts and how to go about shell collecting in a safe, sustainable manner.

With that in mind, before your next trip to the beach, you need to check for any restrictions or regulations that apply. Keep in mind, these can vary from beach to beach even within a single state. For instance, it is generally legal to pick up empty seashells along beaches in Texas. However, if you are spending time or camping on Padre Island National Seashore — which covers a large portion of the south Texas coastline — you are restricted to only keeping what you can fit in a gallon container. Additionally, some species of shells are protected from harvest seasonally along the Texas coast. In Hawaii, collecting shells with living organisms is prohibited, as is collecting large quantities. Be aware too that some beaches have additional cultural protections.

Species, season, and location-specific restrictions are also in place in Florida and other popular beach destinations. Given that, you should not simple read the rules and go. It is also a good idea to carry a Guide to North American Seashell Species or similar reference so you can accurately identify various shells and their occupants. This could help prevent the inadvertent taking of prohibit or protected species.