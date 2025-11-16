Repurpose An Old Coffee Container And Turn It Into A Simple Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most homes have at least one or two old coffee cans floating around. From tool holders and planters to scoops and seed storage, when it comes to repurposed items, coffee cans have about a thousand uses. For bird enthusiasts, upcycling your empty coffee container into an adorable diy birdhouse is one way to use them. You can also store bird seed, and even turn them into simple bird feeders. These feeders won't replace high-end hanging dispensers and they don't offer the features of the highly rated smart bird feeder Walmart shoppers love. But for a quickie DIY hack, it's hard to beat this one.

Around the home and garden, people are specifically using plastic Folger's coffee containers for almost anything you can imagine. They're sturdy, food safe, and the lid fits tightly to form a waterproof seal, so they can be used for everything from food canisters and compost scrap buckets to holding your recycled plastic bags. They're easy to cut into and can be painted to match your aesthetic.

Repurposed coffee containers show up outside as planters, watering cans, plant labels, and soil scoops. Still, one of the most rewarding ways to reuse them is to turn them into bird feeders. All you need for this DIY is a marker and a sharp knife or boxcutter. This is more than just a simple method for attracting more songbirds to your yard — it's a small, sustainable choice that keeps one less piece of trash in the landfill while benefiting your garden.