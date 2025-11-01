The Highly-Rated Smart Bird Feeder Walmart Shoppers Are Loving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All bird feeders are not created equally. Some smart feeders take pictures when they sense activity nearby — generally, a bird arriving to pick out a favorite snack. Others connect to your Wi-Fi and attempt to identify birds via AI, and even notify you with pictures and videos of all the feeder's visitors. One smart bird feeder that's packed with handy features is the Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera from Walmart, which retails for just $199.99. The price alone could make this a good entry into the world of smart bird feeders. This feeder has more than 1,100 reviews on the Walmart product page, and ranks a cumulative 4.8 stars out of five possible stars. Out of everyone who ranked this feeder, 90% gave it five stars.

This smart feeder is shaped somewhat like a shed, with a roof that slopes to allow for water runoff. The sides, seed tray, and perch are made of wood, and the front panel of the structure is a window that allows you to see how much seed is left inside. The camera is mounted on the window panel, so you can watch the birds while they eat. A nice touch with this feeder is that its roof-mounted solar panel charges the device, so there's no need to fiddle with cords or take it back inside for recharging. Manual charging is a possibility, though. The product page states that the camera identifies more than 6,000 bird species, though this service requires a subscription of $4.99 per month. It also has HD night vision and a 135-degree wide-angle lens, so you'll be able to see if raccoons or other nocturnal animals stop by for treats after dark. You may even spot an unexpected animal that empties your feeder at night: a flying squirrel.