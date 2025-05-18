Upcycle Your Empty Coffee Container For An Adorable DIY Birdhouse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Convincing birds to flock to your yard involves providing food, water, shelter, or all three. A homemade birdhouse can be enticing if it's available in the spring or summer, the seasons most birds build nests. In addition to boosting your chances of spotting adorable hatchlings, giving local birds a place to raise their young can promote biodiversity in your community. The key is building and mounting the house in a way that attracts native birds rather than invasive species. All you need are a little knowledge and a big coffee container, though a few other supplies may come in handy. These include a ruler or measuring tape, sandpaper, and a cutting tool such as the Workpro Premium Utility Knife.

A plastic coffee canister or milk jug can be repurposed for this project, which produces one house for two small birds and their babies. Before setting up your construction site, wash the container with soap and water and dry it thoroughly. This helps remove scents that might bring predators to the house. Don't throw away the lid, which will serve as the roof. Before cutting an entrance hole in the container, decide what kind of birds you'd like to live in the house. Different species require different hole diameters, and some need the hole to be placed in a specific spot. For example, eastern bluebirds require a 1½-inch hole that's centered and 6 inches from the house's floor. Chickadees like similar hole placement, but they need the opening to be 1⅛ inches across. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has a handout listing these measurements and mounting heights for several popular bird species.

