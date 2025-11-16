Fill Your Garden With Fabulous Fragrance After Planting A Unique Perennial

When it comes to planting fragrant flowers in your garden, there is a bevy of options to choose from. You could opt for sweet-smelling, perennial favorites like roses, lavender, and honeysuckle, all of which will bring their own scent signature to your garden. However, if you're looking for something a little different, consider the fabulously fragrant and utterly unique perennial that is baneberry.

Part of the Actaea family of plants, baneberry is a large, bushy plant with divided leaves and flower stalks that can often grow up to 8 feet tall. This typically happens during the flowering season, which will occur between April and June, when baneberry attracts numerous beneficial pollinators, especially butterflies.

The strong scent emitted from the baneberry is part of what draws in the pollinators. The tall flowers tend to smell a bit like roses, depending on the variety. Their sweet scent carries herbal undertones and, in some varieties, hints of ripe grapes. It's a very clean smell that will bring a totally new level of fragrance to your garden. It is quite strong, so planting just a few baneberries should do the trick if you don't want it to overtake the other flowers you've planted.