The Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary encompasses over 1,700 square miles. It stretches from the point where the St. Lawrence River enters the lake near Cape Vincent to about halfway between Pultneyville and Rochester on the U.S. side of the lake. This area is particularly rich in historical significance. The waters within the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary hold the remains of 41 shipwrecks, as well as a sunken airplane; the oldest of these wreck sites dates back over 200 years. There are nearly 20 more sites that have been identified as potential shipwreck locations that are awaiting official confirmation. Additionally, the oldest freshwater port in the country, Oswego harbor, falls within the sanctuary.

Given that so much maritime history lies beneath the surface, it is no surprise that scuba diving is a popular activity here. Those who aren't able to dive also have the opportunity to take a virtual dive to many of the wrecks via an online connection during various designated time periods. In addition to scuba diving, visitors can enjoy boating, paddling, and fishing on the waters within the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. However, as evidenced by the multitude of shipwrecks, the waters of Lake Ontario can become perilous at times. So, anyone spending time on the water are advised to carry a device that allows them to both monitor the weather and call for help in case of an emergency, such as the Cobra Handheld VHS Marine Radio.

Much of the land surrounding the marine sanctuary is filled with history related to both Indigenous peoples and early U.S. immigrants. Most of the towns that dot the lakeshore in this area have history museums, such as Oswego, where you can visit several museums and even take a lighthouse tour.