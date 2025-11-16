Travel To Upstate New York For A Look At The State's First National Marine Sanctuary
Upstate New York is a popular destination for scenic trails to view fall foliage, hiking in the Adirondacks, and salmon fishing in the Salmon River. It is also home to some of the best fall camping spots in the US. However, as of June 2024, visitors to the region have another stop to add to the list of must-visit destinations along the Great Lakes. That is because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has officially designated the northeastern portion of Lake Ontario as a marine sanctuary.
The Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary is the first marine sanctuary in the state of New York. Nationwide, NOAA now maintains 18 such sites, which are also referred to as underwater parks, with three more completing the designation process. The primary purpose of these designated area is to protect the marine ecosystem and historical relics. They are also meant to foster responsible recreational usership and sustainable tourism, with a high priority placed on public education and scientific research. Typically, marine sanctuaries are established in areas with unique, rare, or potentially endangered habitat and/or creatures along with historical significance.
About the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary
The Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary encompasses over 1,700 square miles. It stretches from the point where the St. Lawrence River enters the lake near Cape Vincent to about halfway between Pultneyville and Rochester on the U.S. side of the lake. This area is particularly rich in historical significance. The waters within the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary hold the remains of 41 shipwrecks, as well as a sunken airplane; the oldest of these wreck sites dates back over 200 years. There are nearly 20 more sites that have been identified as potential shipwreck locations that are awaiting official confirmation. Additionally, the oldest freshwater port in the country, Oswego harbor, falls within the sanctuary.
Given that so much maritime history lies beneath the surface, it is no surprise that scuba diving is a popular activity here. Those who aren't able to dive also have the opportunity to take a virtual dive to many of the wrecks via an online connection during various designated time periods. In addition to scuba diving, visitors can enjoy boating, paddling, and fishing on the waters within the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. However, as evidenced by the multitude of shipwrecks, the waters of Lake Ontario can become perilous at times. So, anyone spending time on the water are advised to carry a device that allows them to both monitor the weather and call for help in case of an emergency, such as the Cobra Handheld VHS Marine Radio.
Much of the land surrounding the marine sanctuary is filled with history related to both Indigenous peoples and early U.S. immigrants. Most of the towns that dot the lakeshore in this area have history museums, such as Oswego, where you can visit several museums and even take a lighthouse tour.