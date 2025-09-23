12 Must-Visit Destinations Along The Great Lakes
The Great Lakes are more than just a jaw-dropping natural marvel. They're a treasure trove of outdoor adventures just waiting for you to explore their shores. These five bodies of water — Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior — offer visitors more than 9,400 miles of thrilling shoreline along the entire Great Lakes drainage basin, representing nearly every type of ecosystem you're looking for. Are you searching for picturesque rocky bluffs and sandy swimming beaches or towering dunes and coastal wetlands teaming with wildlife? Well, these lakes are truly a wonderland that has it all.
If this breathtaking region of the U.S. and Canada has been on your recreational bucket list for far too long, it's time to cross it off. Whether you're into boating, fishing, camping, hiking, or birding, there is an abundance of opportunities to indulge in your favorite outdoor activities within the region. We put together this guide to help you plan an unforgettable excursion to these freshwater seas. So, let's dive right in. Here are our picks for 12 must-visit destinations along the Great Lakes.
Duncan Bay Nature Preserve (Cheboygan, Michigan)
Duncan Bay Nature Preserve offers a tranquil pathway right to the shores of the second largest Great Lake: Lake Huron. This 145-acre park has a couple of pathways leading to the water, including its main Overlook trail. At just under a mile, it's the perfect destination for families. Wander down the boardwalks, through stunning wetlands, over natural surface trails, and across bridges until you reach your ultimate goal: A petite wooden observation tower overlooking a lake that commands more than 3,800 miles of shoreline.
Climb the simple flight of stairs to the top and look to your left. If you're lucky, you'll catch a glimpse of the mighty icebreaker Mackinaw, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, but only when she's moored up at her home port in Cheboygan. One of the best things about this nature preserve is that it isn't teeming with tourists. No matter what time of year you visit, you just may have the only car parked in the lot. This is a habitat for a few creatures you should be aware of when adventuring at this Great Lake's park though, like snapping turtles. So while the wetlands look inviting, it may be best to keep your fingers to yourself.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (Munising, Michigan)
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is full of surprises. It sits along the banks of the largest of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior, and attracts visitors from around the world. You don't have to be a rockhound to want to venture here either, as there's so much more to discover beyond its uniquely carved landscape. This first American National Lakeshore sits along the southern portion of this lake's 2,700 miles of coastline. The park touts plenty of four-season activities with forested hiking trails, sandy swimming beaches, and inland lakes for fishing. Even its scenic waterfalls are the perfect backdrop for that road trip selfie (note that the trail to Munising Falls closed in April 2025 due to a large washout, so check the official National Park Service website for updates).
The park's primary attraction is of course its brightly "painted" sandstone cliffs. Nature sure is a charming artist, and the best way to view this spectacular scene is from the water. Bring your kayak (or rent one), then embark on a guided tour. You can also do what I did and purchase a ticket aboard a catamaran-style cruise ship. Pictured Rocks isn't just for summertime excursions, either: It's a terrific national park to visit for those that love winter sports. If you're a bit of an adrenaline junkie, stop by after freezing temperatures take hold of the sandstone cliff's runoff and sign up for a guided ice climb.
North Point Marina State Recreation Area (Winthrop Harbor, Illinois)
One of the most popular excursions on the Great Lakes has to be boating, and North Point Marina State Recreation Area is where it all starts. Lake Michigan's sparkling waters beckon you to launch your vessel and take a cruise. With 1,500 boat slips, there's plenty of room for your watercraft at the largest marina on the Great Lakes. Plan to visit late summer to fall and go ahead and drop a line, as this is the best time of the year to angle for salmon in this region. If fishing isn't your thing, try your hand at freshwater scuba diving, or just putt around part of the lake's nearly 1,700 miles of shoreline, taking in the magical views.
After a day on the water, the fun isn't over at North Point: You have access to loads of outstanding land-based activities here as well. Popular pursuits include hiking, biking (rentals available), even metal detecting. Don't forget to stop by the Ship Store to fuel up on goodies and replenish your water before you head out on the trails.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (Glen Arbor, Michigan)
Over a million visitors make their way through the gates of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore each year and for good reason: You can embark on some of the most exciting adventures on the world's sand dunes, but there's nothing more spectacular at this park than its 284-foot-high Dune Climb. If you've got the moxie and fitness you can run to the bottom, dip your toes in Lake Michigan, and spend the next two hours climbing your way back out (my boyfriend did it while I watch from the observation deck). This section of the park also provides numerous walking trails, but bring your sunscreen as what this destination doesn't have is shade.
Camping is another extraordinary reason for visiting Sleeping Bear, and the park has several nearby options to choose from, including primitive backcountry spots where you can pitch a tent or go ahead and reserve a site at Platte River Campground, which features modern amenities like electricity and a shower house. Your leashed pets are welcome at this national park, but only in select areas, like Peterson (closed to pets from mid-April to mid-August) and Glen Haven Beaches, so check the map for authorized zones and any restrictions before you arrive.
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore (Bayfield, Wisconsin)
Head to the northern end of Wisconsin and you'll find the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore sprawling 12 miles along the banks of Lake Superior. Hop on the Lake Superior Circle Tour, one of the best ways to experience this scenic lake, and it will take you right past this must-visit destination. Once you arrive at the Bayfield Peninsula location, you'll have a long check list of exciting activities, like paddling a borrowed canoe. If camping in solitude sounds heavenly to you, we recommend pitching a tent on one of the 18 islands in the park where camping is allowed (there are 21 islands). You'll enjoy basic amenities like a fire ring, picnic table, and bear-resistant locker at the individual sites or get wild and opt for a backcountry basecamp with just the supplies you can carry into this remote locale. Note that there are no drive-up campsites (you'll be hiking or kayaking in).
Why not take a narrated sightseeing cruise to learn more about the islands or hire an outfitter to guide you through a sea cave adventure? If hiking is more your thing, follow the six-mile Lakeshore Trail from the trail head at Meyers Beach and keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles and black bears who call the area home. The kiddos can earn a Junior Ranger Badge just by filling out the activity book during your trip. Grab one at the visitor's center or download one at home before you head out.
Marblehead Lighthouse State Park (Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio)
While Lake Michigan is a wildly popular destination for many, smaller Lake Erie also has plenty to offer outdoor enthusiasts. Situated on the tip of Marblehead Peninsula, Marblehead Lighthouse State Park is the perfect must-visit destination if you like lighthouses. It's home to the oldest continually operating harbor headlamp on the Great Lakes (a lighthouse has been operating here for more than 200 years). Better yet, it's open for afternoon tours that start every 20 minutes during the summer. You'll want to snap a picture of Marblehead's landmark spotlight before you climb 77 spiral steps to the top. Keep in mind you have to purchase entry tickets in person and only on the day of your visit, and tours may not be available on bad weather days.
If you want to spend some time exploring the area, consider pitching a tent (or an RV) at nearby East Harbor State Park which has a fully-outfitted campground (read about it below), where you can spend a few quiet nights lounging under the stars or take advantage of hiking and fishing opportunities. If your Marblehead excursion is just a day trip, we recommend bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying boundless scenic lake views. Take a seat at a lakeside perch, spread out your feast, and rest easy knowing there are bathrooms close by.
Presque Isle State Park (Erie, Pennsylvania)
Another jewel of the Great Lakes is Presque Isle State Park. This coveted destination sits on northwest Pennsylvania's portion of the 871-mile Lake Erie coastline. It's the place to venture when you want to engage in day-use activities like boating, fishing, hiking, biking, and swimming, all from its flawless stretch of sandy, sun-kissed beaches. There are many national parks that are a haven for birders, but this state park in Pennsylvania is in the same league. Many migratory birds stop by the park on their journey through the Atlantic Flyway thanks to its welcoming habitat. For those that take the time to observe, you may get the chance to spot hundreds of rare and endangered feathered friends right here, like red-tailed hawks and ruby-throated hummingbirds.
Presque Isle State Park's dedicated rangers also host a variety of captivating events, from tagging monarch butterflies to a campfire gathering on the beach. There are even organized events for your doggos. The park is open year round, so don't let winter's snow fall stop you from cross-country skiing or snowshoeing its trail system. Ice fishing and skiing on Lake Erie's ice dunes are also popular seasonal pastimes at this state park as winter's snowstorms transform the landscape. Just remember to practice safety first and test the ice's thickness with an auger before you set up your shanty or strap on a pair of skis.
Chicago Lakefront Trail (Chicago, Illinois)
When we think of Chicago, the image of a bustling city probably comes to mind. But this windy metropolis was built along the shores of Lake Michigan and it has plenty to offer visiting outdoorsy folks thanks to this city park's 18-mile lakefront trail. Officials dedicated this popular path, with its backdrop of Chicago's iconic skyline, to pedestrians and cyclists.
If you're lucky enough to find yourself at this must-visit destination for work or pleasure, you must take an afternoon and explore the Chicago Lakefront Trail. Rent a bike or take a stroll next to this vast body of water on an easily navigable paved path (or get a little posh and hire a pedicab). Stop at one of five major parks along the trail for a picnic or access to the beaches. If you're on the hunt for an exotic adventure in this urban jungle, you can even access Lincoln Park Zoo from the trail. Be sure to take some time to let yourself gaze across this seemingly infinite body of water, first though. Are you really standing on a lakeshore? Yes, you sure are.
Ray Kestner Waterfront Park (Houghton, Michigan)
While the Great Lakes are dotted with a plethora of state and national parks, there are a few lesser known destinations that put you right on the banks of Lake Superior. Ray Kestner Waterfront Park is a 5-acre community gathering spot along the shores of this monumental body of water. Also called the Houghton Waterfront Park, It's a must-see destination when you've got the family in tow because of its surprisingly impressive list of amenities. Right near town you'll find an RV park, picnic tables, two shallow swim areas, a charming chutes and ladders-style playground for the kiddos, and so much more.
Unlike many of the Upper Peninsula's beaches, this one is sandy, not rocky. It's the perfect place to make a splash in a no-wake zone or launch a muscle-powered vessel. Book an aquatic adventure and borrow a kayak or a stand-up paddle board for a small fee. You'll find them at the onsite concession stand. If you prefer to stay on land, you're not alone. You can hop on a rented beach cruiser and pedal your way up the Houghton Waterfront Trail, pick up a game of beach volleyball, or just lounge the day away in one of the park-provided hammocks.
East Harbor State Park (Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio)
Another family-friendly Great Lakes destination is East Harbor State Park in Ohio. It spans over 1,800 acres and, with its beautiful sandy beaches along Lake Erie, this must-visit destination was tailor-made by Mother Nature for those that want to engage in wet and wild adventures like swimming, boating, and fishing. There's even an ultra-handy cleaning station nearby to process your catch, an onsite boat ramp will get you in and out of the water fast, and plenty of picnic tables along the water's edge to spread out your cooler-packed smorgasbord.
East Harbor is also home to Ohio's largest state park campground. It's a family and pet-friendly place to park your RV or pitch a tent. There are plenty of creature comforts, too, like electricity, showers, and free Wi-Fi, so there's no need to rough it here. After all, with so much to see and do at East Harbor, one short day trip might not be enough to take it all in. Before packing up and heading home, avian paparazzo are invited to check out this lakeside park's expansive wetlands (once part of the massive Great Black Swamp) and their bustling populations of waterfowl and shorebirds.
Toronto Islands (Near Toronto, Canada)
Of all the bucket list Great Lake destinations, the Toronto Islands, or Toronto Island Park, are tops for many outdoor adventurers. The unique characteristics of this Canadian gem along the shores of Lake Ontario defy logic. These islands sit on the western edge of the lake and are just a short ferry ride from downtown Toronto. This close vicinity makes them a popular day trip for outdoor explorers who don't want to venture too far from the city.
Sure, you could find a spot on the beach and snap a few photos of the cityscape, but don't forget about the car-free outdoor adventures awaiting you on Toronto Islands. Thanks to its network of stroll ways, exploring this tranquil setting by foot or on two wheels will drop your cortisol levels a few notches, while you saunter on to all 15 islands. Bring your bathing suit and set up a few folding chairs on one of the swim beaches, then make a few waves in Lake Ontario. There's even a challenging hedge maze on Centre Island that you can get lost in, once you check everything else off your must-see list, of course.
Port Crescent State Park (Port Austin, Michigan)
Perched right on the tip of Michigan's thumb lies the 3-mile stretch of Lake Huron shoreline belonging to Port Crescent State Park. Arrive first thing in the morning and plan to have a blast thanks to all the smile-inducing daytime activities you'll discover at this sprawling 640-acre recreational area. Whether you've penciled in some time to hike over the dunes or sculpt a sandcastle, there's loads to do after splashing in the water. Meander down the boardwalk for a scenic stroll along Saginaw Bay or kayak out to Turnip Rock, if your rowing skills are a bit beyond the beginner stage, that is.
There are plenty of seasonal pursuits too that are also a popular draw, like camping, hunting, and snowshoeing, but you don't have to leave once the sun sets. Star gazers are another breed of explorer that flocks to Port Crescent's observation deck. Because it's a designated dark sky preserve, you'll discover a boundless view of the solar system. Then, head back to your spacey geodesic dome's campsite for peaceful slumber, and tuck in under the twinkling display.