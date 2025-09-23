The Great Lakes are more than just a jaw-dropping natural marvel. They're a treasure trove of outdoor adventures just waiting for you to explore their shores. These five bodies of water — Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior — offer visitors more than 9,400 miles of thrilling shoreline along the entire Great Lakes drainage basin, representing nearly every type of ecosystem you're looking for. Are you searching for picturesque rocky bluffs and sandy swimming beaches or towering dunes and coastal wetlands teaming with wildlife? Well, these lakes are truly a wonderland that has it all.

If this breathtaking region of the U.S. and Canada has been on your recreational bucket list for far too long, it's time to cross it off. Whether you're into boating, fishing, camping, hiking, or birding, there is an abundance of opportunities to indulge in your favorite outdoor activities within the region. We put together this guide to help you plan an unforgettable excursion to these freshwater seas. So, let's dive right in. Here are our picks for 12 must-visit destinations along the Great Lakes.