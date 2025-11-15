The Common Watering Mistake To Avoid When Prepping Your Lawn For Winter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just as proper watering is key to helping your lawn and garden thrive during a heatwave, so, too, is an essential part of preparing your lawn for frost and freezing conditions. However, overwatering is a common watering mistake to avoid when prepping your lawn for winter, as it can lead to fungus, disease, root rot, and other ailments which can kill your lawn. So, although watering is necessary during winter, as the weather conditions and seasons change, so should your watering habits.

How often and how much water you deliver to your lawn during winter will vary based on the weather conditions and type of grass you have. One of the main reasons for watering less is that the vast majority of grass types go into a dormant state during winter. As a result, they are not growing and their need for water greatly diminishes. However, it is still necessary to water in order to hydrate the roots and keep the soil moist. This will help prevent damage from severe cold weather.

The colder weather, along with the reduced daylight hours, are additional reasons less water is needed during winter. In essence, there is less evaporation, meaning more water actually makes it into the soil from your sprinklers. However, the ground is not able to absorb the water as efficiently as it is during the warmer periods, so it is very easy to overwater if you do not scale back the amount and frequency of your watering. Because of this, the best time of day to water your lawn during winter is the midday hours, which allows adequate time for the grass to dry before nightfall and dropping temperatures arrive.