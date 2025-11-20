Super Costly Fence-Building Mistakes You Really Need To Avoid

A new fence can often be the difference between an okay garden and one that you absolutely love spending time in. If an old, tired fence has been detracting from all the hard work you've put into your yard, building a new one is probably high on your to-do list. Maybe the fence is sagging, the wood has started to rot irreparably, or it's just not providing you with the privacy you desire from your neighbors. It could even be that you don't have a fence at all in certain areas and that you'd finally like to add one.

Whatever the reason, there are many common fence-building pitfalls that should be avoided at all costs. Some are easy to avoid provided that you know you need to avoid them, like using the appropriate nails for outdoor structures and ensuring that you get your measurements right. Others, however, like matching your fence to your garden's natural slope, or adhering to local building regulations, require some careful thought and planning.

In all cases, making sure you know how to get around them is key to enjoying your new fence. After all, if you're replacing a tired, worn-out structure that's sagging, rotten, and stained from rusty nails, then you'll want to ensure your new one is built in such a way that you avoid these issues in the future.