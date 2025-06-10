Wood Or Composite Fencing: Which Is The Most Bang For Your Buck?
Your fence is the first line of security for your home and backyard, deterring humans and wildlife alike from entering uninvited. It's also a simple way to add privacy to your yard, so you can enjoy time with your family, a perfect gardening haven filled with hummingbirds, or a sleek lawn for outdoor recreation. Once you decide to build your own fence, you'll want to make sure you're choosing materials that balance budget with style and function. After all, nobody wants to invest in new fencing just to see signs your fence needs to be replaced within a few months. Thankfully, both wood and composite fencing provide value and durability. Before you choose, it's important to be aware of the differences between these two options.
One of the biggest differences you'll notice at first glance is that wood fences and composite fences use different materials. This then extends to create additional differences, both in lifespan and pricing — two important factors to consider.
What to know about wood fencing
When it comes to wood fencing, there is no one-size-fits-all material. Depending on your needs and regional climate, there are several different types of wood to choose from, including popular options like cedar or pine to pressure-treated. Materials like cedar boast a natural resistance to rot and insect damage, while treated wood undergoes a chemical process to strengthen it against the elements. However, even with this durability and resistance, it's important to note that there are still many conditions that can impact the integrity of your wooden fence, such as rot.
Overall, you can expect your wooden fence to last for around a decade, although regular maintenance and preventative care can help lengthen its lifespan. This maintenance includes sealing or painting the wood to keep it protected from the elements. Whether you opt for painting and stain or a sealant, you'll likely need to repeat this process once a year to keep your fencing in tip-top shape. This not only adds to the labor of keeping your fence up but the long-term costs.
Speaking of costs, you can expect to pay between $15 and $50 per foot for wooden fencing, although the exact costs vary based on your needs and location. Cedar tends to be even more affordable than other wood options. This offers a budget-friendly solution that comes at a lower initial cost than composite fencing. However, with the need for annual maintenance, this price can quickly add up. If you opt for professional painters over DIY options, you'll need to add in labor costs. As a result, wood might be the better option for you if you're looking for a lower initial cost and don't mind investing in your fence's up each year or two.
What to know about composite fencing
If you're up for paying more up front in exchange for less maintenance and annual expenses over the long run, you might consider composite fencing instead of wood. At $25 per foot or even more, composite fencing has a higher price tag on it than wood fencing. However, you're also looking at less maintenance, higher durability, and a longer lifespan.
Composite fencing is typically made of recycled hardwood fibers and recycled plastics. Different manufacturers may have different ratios of each, so that's something important to pay attention to while shopping around. Because this type of fence includes plastic, its upkeep is minimal. Rather than periodic painting, sealing, or staining, you're pretty much just hosing the fence down once in awhile. The plastic in composite wood also makes it resistant to insects and rot. With its natural durability, composite fencing can last between 15 and 20 years on average.
Essentially you're deciding between an old-school, natural vibe, and a convenient, modern solution. Composite fencing can be a great choice for those who don't mind sacrificing the classic, natural look of wood for a fence that offers years of use with little maintenance.