What To Consider Before Installing A Fence Around Your Garden

For most homeowners, a fence is a great outdoor update to add some serious value to your home, provide a bit of privacy, and protect your plants from deer and other pests. While it may seem like a no-brainer to box your garden in with a bit of quality lumber, there are actually a handful of significant downsides to fencing in your garden. Fences can block sunlight from reaching your plants during certain hours of the day, interfere with your garden's natural ecosystem, and even introduce harmful components to the situation, such as mold and blight. Before you take the leap and invest any of your time and money into this big project, it's worth examining a few key details to determine if a garden fence is right for you.

To begin, you'll want to double check the area surrounding your garden. For plants that require significant sunlight, including caladium, hibiscus or sunflowers, maintaining their east-west orientation is recommended. You can still put up a wall or fence along the north or south portion of your plants, as long as it doesn't tower too high. Beyond that, you should be mindful of how wet your soil tends to be, as excess moisture can cause any wooden fencing to rot and decay. Finally, you'll want to be absolutely sure that there are no HOA rules or zoning restrictions preventing you from building a fence. It may sound like an overabundance of caution, but many homeowners have been hit with serious headaches and even fines over improper construction zoning.