Make Installing A Fence In Your Yard Easier With This Handy Tool

By Johnny Lewis
a fence post with wire attached Aitor Diago/Getty Images

Putting up a fence sounds simple until you get to digging holes for the posts. Using a regular shovel might work for smaller jobs, but when dealing with multiple posts or tough ground, you need a tool that makes the work easier. That's where a post hole digger can come in handy.

A post hole digger — or auger — helps create uniform, deep holes with much less effort than traditional tools. Unlike shovels, which require a lot of physical work and can leave uneven openings, post hole diggers drill straight down, making them perfect for properly securing fence posts. Because fences can be expensive – sometimes costing $50 per linear foot — getting this right is important. Speed is another major benefit. Digging by hand can take hours, especially in rocky or compacted soil. A powered post hole digger dramatically reduces the time needed to dig. A key advantage over post drivers (which also speed up fence installment) is that a post hole digger works in all soil types, including hard-packed or rocky ground, where driving a post might be nearly impossible. Plus, they're easy to transport and they save on concrete wastage.

Beyond saving effort and time, a post hole digger helps prevent installation mistakes. Uneven holes can cause a fence to lean (which is a telltale sign your fence needs replacing), weakening its structure. Using the right tool ensures every hole is even, leading to a straight, professional-looking fence that stands strong for years.

Picking the best pole hole digger for your project

Steel post hole digger making a hole in dirt dossyl/Shutterstock

Not all pole hole diggers are created equal, and selecting the right one depends on a few key factors. First, consider the type of soil in your yard. If you're working with soft, loose dirt, a manual post hole digger might be sufficient. For example, you could try a JCB Professional Fence Post Auger. However, for clay-heavy or rocky ground, a gas-powered auger will cut through more efficiently and save you from exhausting manual labor. For this, you could try a DNYSYSJ Gas Powered Earth Auger

Next, think about the scale of your project. A small backyard fence with only a handful of posts may not justify the investment of a high-powered digger. However, if you're fencing an entire property or working on multiple projects, renting or purchasing a powered auger can be a game-changer. Another factor to keep in mind is hole size. Standard fence posts typically require holes about three times the width of the post itself and at least one-third of the post length deep. Pole hole diggers come in various bit sizes, so ensure you choose one that matches your specific needs. Adjustable or interchangeable bits can be a great option if you're working with different post sizes. 

Finally, consider ease of use. While gas-powered augers are powerful, they can also be heavy and difficult to maneuver. Electric models (such the VASGOR Set of 3 Auger Drill Bit), offer a lighter-weight alternative with less maintenance, though they may not have the same level of power.

