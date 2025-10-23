Winter Is Coming. Here's What An OpenSnow Forecaster Predicts For The Season
Winter is coming. In fact, there has already been some snowfall throughout parts of the country, prompting a number of ski resorts to announce their opening dates for the season. That undoubtedly has many winter sport enthusiasts excited about booking a trip to their favorite slopes. But, you may not want to commit to an specific area just yet. To help with planning this year's ski adventure, here's what OpenSnow forecasters predict for the season.
Although OpenSnow is best known for its short-term snowfall forecasts, particularly its 15-day predictions, and real time condition updates, the do offer up a winter season forecast as well. When compared to the Old Farmer's Almanac winter weather prediction, OpenSnow agrees in some areas, but disagrees in others. One very notable exception is the Northeast. While the Old Farmer's Almanac calls for a mild, dry winter, OpenSnow predicts more snow than usual for the region and frigid temps. Given the wide variance in snow predictions, pack a pair of all-mountain skis like the Liberty Origin.
OpenSnow is also predicting different conditions for the Pacific Northwest than what many are hoping for, given that a La Niña season is in the forecast. This usually means the area will get above-average snowfall. While the NOAA does predict a fairly weak La Niña this year, OpenSnow says it might not happen at all. Even if a La Niña season occurs, OpenSnow is predicting it will be too mild to have any noticeable effect on the region's winter weather. They expect conditions ranging from mild and dry to mild and wet in the region. This could mean good snow at certain altitudes, but not necessarily at the lower levels.
Using winter predictions to plan a ski vacation
It's easy to see where such disparate information could cause some trepidation. Alan Smith, a forecaster for OpenSnow, says there are some steps you can take to ensure you experience better conditions on your trip. "If you're gonna be planning far out in the future, the best thing you could do is to do your research and look at ski areas that tend to have good snowfall at various times of the year," he said in an interview with Powder Magazine.
Another solution is to be flexible with dates and locations. Also, look for slopes that don't need an incredible amount of snow to give them usable coverage. Typically, these tend to be areas that aren't quite as steep or rocky, which also make them a perfect option for a safe skiing adventure.
One part of the country that OpenSnow says will see a healthy amount of snow this winter is the Great Lakes Region and portions of the Southeastern United States, most notably West Virginia and parts of Virginia. The OpenSnow forecast also has some disappointing news for one U.S. state that's popular during ski season for its can't-miss slopes. Unfortunately, Colorado, as well as the surrounding Rocky Mountain Region, might receive average snowfall at best. However, keep in mind, this doesn't mean these areas won't get snow. It just means that it may be sporadic. This is when having the flexibility to work with short-range planning, relying on OpenSnow's 15-day model with any updated conditions, can really come in handy.