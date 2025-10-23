Winter Is Coming. Here's What An OpenSnow Forecaster Predicts For The Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter is coming. In fact, there has already been some snowfall throughout parts of the country, prompting a number of ski resorts to announce their opening dates for the season. That undoubtedly has many winter sport enthusiasts excited about booking a trip to their favorite slopes. But, you may not want to commit to an specific area just yet. To help with planning this year's ski adventure, here's what OpenSnow forecasters predict for the season.

Although OpenSnow is best known for its short-term snowfall forecasts, particularly its 15-day predictions, and real time condition updates, the do offer up a winter season forecast as well. When compared to the Old Farmer's Almanac winter weather prediction, OpenSnow agrees in some areas, but disagrees in others. One very notable exception is the Northeast. While the Old Farmer's Almanac calls for a mild, dry winter, OpenSnow predicts more snow than usual for the region and frigid temps. Given the wide variance in snow predictions, pack a pair of all-mountain skis like the Liberty Origin.

OpenSnow is also predicting different conditions for the Pacific Northwest than what many are hoping for, given that a La Niña season is in the forecast. This usually means the area will get above-average snowfall. While the NOAA does predict a fairly weak La Niña this year, OpenSnow says it might not happen at all. Even if a La Niña season occurs, OpenSnow is predicting it will be too mild to have any noticeable effect on the region's winter weather. They expect conditions ranging from mild and dry to mild and wet in the region. This could mean good snow at certain altitudes, but not necessarily at the lower levels.