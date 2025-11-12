Walmart's Hanging Planter Pot Set That Buyers Are Obsessed With
A fun way to brighten up your porch, patio, or balcony is with hanging planters and baskets filled with brightly colored flowers and gleaming green plants. You can fill your hanging baskets with vibrant flowers to attract more hummingbirds or use them to add more growing space to your window boxes. Hanging planters are not just pretty to look at, either; they make gardening possible in smaller areas, save ground space, and can protect your flowers from rabbits and squirrels.
Walmart has a Fabulas brand of hanging planter pots that buyers have been loving, and it may be just the right product for your porch or patio. This pair of 9-inch hanging pots are made of polypropylene plastic and are white or gray, with a marble spot design that complements all flowers and plants, working well with any porch décor.
The material of these hanging pots is sturdy, long-lasting, and resistant to both strong sunlight and extreme cold weather without peeling or becoming deformed, cracking, or fading. Each pot has two drain holes with rubber plugs that help prevent dripping when in place and overwatering when removed. The hanging planter pots from Walmart come with two rust-proof triangular chains, two ceiling hooks, and two S-hooks, so you have everything you need to hang them on your front or back porch. These hanging pots are just right for small or medium plants and flowers, or you can transform your hanging pot into a stylish birdbath with these clever tips.
What buyers have said about Walmart's Fabulas planter pots
This two-pack of Fabulas hanging planter pots from Walmart has a 4.5 star rating from 189 people. As such, buyers had a lot of positive things to say. Kimberly wrote in their review, "Really great quality. Perfect size. The metal hooks and chain are really good quality. The planter itself is made of good durable plastic. Cute design." N, a self-described gardener, used them for succulents and wrote, "Perfect size, good material for indoor and outdoors." Even people who didn't utilize the pots for their intended use enjoyed them, such as Mia, a verified buyer who used them in the kitchen as a hanging "bowl" for snacks, writing, "Love the color. Durable. Def recommend for either plants or other uses. Will buy more soon."
Julie, another happy buyer, wrote, "Well made pots with 2 drain plugs and everything you need to create your own hanging basket whether real or artificial. Chains and hooks are all included!" Charles added, "Good quality, comes with everything you need to hang. Have them hanging on my porch. They look great!" Although Carol, another reviewer, wished they had more designs to choose from, she was still pleased with the pots and thought they were a good size for repotting existing plants. A few unhappy buyers said the hanging planters were smaller than expected, but most of them admitted they didn't pay attention to the dimensions listed on the Walmart site.
Based on the widely positive reviews on the Walmart site, buyers love these hanging pots and recommend them for your plants and flowers. Apparently, they're even good for snacks!