Walmart's Hanging Planter Pot Set That Buyers Are Obsessed With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A fun way to brighten up your porch, patio, or balcony is with hanging planters and baskets filled with brightly colored flowers and gleaming green plants. You can fill your hanging baskets with vibrant flowers to attract more hummingbirds or use them to add more growing space to your window boxes. Hanging planters are not just pretty to look at, either; they make gardening possible in smaller areas, save ground space, and can protect your flowers from rabbits and squirrels.

Walmart has a Fabulas brand of hanging planter pots that buyers have been loving, and it may be just the right product for your porch or patio. This pair of 9-inch hanging pots are made of polypropylene plastic and are white or gray, with a marble spot design that complements all flowers and plants, working well with any porch décor.

The material of these hanging pots is sturdy, long-lasting, and resistant to both strong sunlight and extreme cold weather without peeling or becoming deformed, cracking, or fading. Each pot has two drain holes with rubber plugs that help prevent dripping when in place and overwatering when removed. The hanging planter pots from Walmart come with two rust-proof triangular chains, two ceiling hooks, and two S-hooks, so you have everything you need to hang them on your front or back porch. These hanging pots are just right for small or medium plants and flowers, or you can transform your hanging pot into a stylish birdbath with these clever tips.