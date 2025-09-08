How To Transform Your Favorite Hanging Planter Into A Stylish Birdbath

To transform a hanging planter basket into a DIY hanging birdbath, chose one that's designed to hold moss or coconut coir, the brown fibers found on a coconut husk. Stuff the bottom of the basket with a layer of moss, creating a bit of a bowl shape. Coir will also work if you don't have any natural, untreated moss. These elements also absorb some of the water that may splash out of the bath. Add layers of twigs, pine cones, or dried leaves as needed to take more space, packing it in a way that'll be flat on top for the birdbath basin. Press a plant saucer into the hanging basket to serve as the basin. Its depth is ideal for a birdbath, as the basin should be shallow enough that small birds feel comfortable bathing in it.

Slide a chopstick or blunt wooden skewer between the lip of the saucer and the top of the hanging basket frame on one side to secure it in place; do the same on the opposite side. The chopsticks may also serve as perches for small birds. Feel free to add a larger twig across the top to serve as another perch, allowing birds to explore the scene a little before testing the water. Hang the birdbath out of direct sunlight to help prevent algae and keep the water a little cooler. Finally, fill the plant saucer with water and wait for your new feathered friends to show up. It may take a few days or even a couple of weeks before they're comfortable with a new addition to your patio, garden, or yard. Regardless, change the water every several days to keep it algae- and mosquito-free.