Add More Growing Space To Your Window Boxes With A Simple Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes a house has just one window that can accommodate a box-style planter, but its facade needs a bigger floral statement. If you find yourself in this situation or simply crave more space for a container garden, hanging baskets may be the answer. Attaching them to a window box can increase the available real estate for a range of container-friendly plants. The trick is suspending the baskets in a way that's both stylish and secure. Plus, you'll need to find plants that flourish in the growing conditions your baskets offer. Many hanging baskets are ideal for trailing flowers like calibrachoa and low-maintenance succulents such as burro's tail.

When planning this type of floral display, it's smart to choose lightweight plants and soil for your baskets. This helps prevent your window boxes from warping, sagging, or breaking. Pair window boxes with hanging baskets sporting similar colors or hues that match your home's trim, so your floral display feels pulled together, allowing the plants to stand out. Alternatively, pair the containers to your window box: wrought iron with wrought iron, wood or macramé with weathered wood, and so on. Filling your containers with three complementary colors of plants (including green) makes the finished product look polished, too.

If you're upgrading an existing window box, design the rest of your hanging floral display around it. As you do so, consider what would make your home's exterior pop. If brightly colored flowers are a good solution, choose hanging baskets in shades that help the blossoms stand out. For a more lavish appearance, find baskets that look stellar with vining plants spilling over their sides.