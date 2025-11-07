The Top-Rated California State Park That's Home To The Largest Surviving Redwood Forest

Visitors to Humboldt Redwoods State Park will find no shortage of outdoor adventures, the vast majority of which involve the massive redwood trees. There are more than a dozen hikes, ranging in difficulty from easy to strenuous, several of which wind through the famous trees. For example, the Founder's Grove Nature Loop takes hikers past a 362-foot fallen redwood known as the Dyerville Giant. There are also opportunities for visitors to tour the tree-laden land with mountain bikes or on horseback.

One of the more unique adventures within Humboldt Redwoods State Park doesn't even require getting out of the car. The Avenue of Giants is a 31-mile stretch of roadway winding through the park that runs parallel to Highway 101. Drivers are treated to stunning views of some of the world's largest trees, in one case even driving straight through one. Stop at any of the eight auto tour stops along the way to take photos and read interpretive panels.

There are also a number of outdoor activities visitors can enjoy with the towering trees providing a scenic backdrop. The Eel River, which runs through the park before emptying into the Pacific Ocean, is one of California's largest and is a renowned fishery for many species, most notably salmon and steelhead. The river provides excellent opportunities for anglers, as well as swimmers, paddlers, and boaters. Those who do partake in watersports or hike along the Eel River, however, should beware of the swift current, varying water level, and potential for being caught in a flash flood with heavy rainfall.