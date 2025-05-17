What To Do When Caught In A Flash Flood While Hiking Or Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A common danger for hikers, backpackers, and campers is flash flooding, particularly during spring and summer. These rapidly developing, violent events can easily become problematic for adventurers and, in some cases, deadly. Flash flooding is why this Grand Canyon trail is among the most dangerous in the U.S. and also why some trails in Zion National Park frequently close. This does not mean you should avoid hiking these areas. Instead, you should be aware of how to stay safe during flash flooding. The key to surviving should you be caught in a flash flood is being aware, prepared, and knowing what to do.

Flash flood emergency safety actually begins before you even hit the trail. Prior to any hike, make sure you know the topography of the area and be sure to check the forecast. Use reference maps to determine where elevated areas are, as well as any rivers and streams that may flood. This includes dry river and stream beds, which are prone to flash flooding and can quickly become danger zones. Use this information to plan not just your route and potential camping spot, but also escape routes from various points on the trail.

Check the forecast frequently in the time leading up to and during the trip. Any forecast of rain or flooding, including flash flood watches and warnings, should be heeded. The safest bet to avoid problems is to stay well away from rivers, streams, and dry river and stream beds if rain is expected. Regardless of the forecast, it's prudent to avoid pitching your tent within the confines of a river or stream bed. Often, these water bodies rise — and dry beds fill — as a result of rainfall far upstream of your location.

