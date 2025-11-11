DIY A Private Greenhouse For Your Tomatoes With A Kitchen Staple

Tomatoes are some of the best plants to grow in a greenhouse because this setup lets you keep them consistently warm for months at a time. The controlled temperature inside a greenhouse makes it possible to plant and harvest tomatoes when frost blankets your yard, lengthening your growing season and potentially increasing the size of your harvest. Though a full-size greenhouse is a good investment for many gardeners, you don't need to build a large glass structure to create this type of growing environment for your tomatoes. If you're growing tomato plants in cages, consider using plastic wrap to surround them with nurturing warmth. You may already have some of this clingy film in your kitchen. Even if you don't, it's an inexpensive addition to your gardening supplies.

Though you can stretch plastic wrap over an entire raised bed to create a hothouse, making a private greenhouse for each tomato plant is the simplest option if you have cages at hand. Tomato cages are designed to prevent the plants from flopping onto the soil below, a problem that raises the risk of fruit rot and soil-borne diseases.

Whether you have wire tomato cages from the local garden center or teepee-shaped tomato-cage alternatives to support your plants, they can serve as frames for little greenhouses with plastic-wrap walls. In addition to giving your tomato plants the warmth and humidity they crave, this thin plastic film also protects them from wind and pests. If you don't have enough plastic wrap to make greenhouses from all of your tomato cages, clear plastic bags can also get the job done.