Why You Should Reconsider Using A Tomato Cage And What To Use Instead

Inexpensive metal tomato cages are a common sight in community gardens, container gardens, and perhaps your own garden. There's a good bit of logic to support them. This type of tomato cage is readily available just about any place that sells garden supplies — even the seasonal aisle at the local drug store. It comes in handy for holding tomatoes and their foliage up off the ground as the plants grow fuller. The cages work in raised bed and in-ground gardens, too. So, what's the fuss? As it ends up, this particular type of tomato cage isn't so healthy for many types of tomato plants.

Advertisement

These bargain tomato cages are simply too short and flimsy to support tomatoes through the lifespan of the plant. Determinate tomatoes, with plants that are bushy, produce some of the larger tomato types such as beefsteak tomatoes. Most cages can't support such tomato growth well. Indeterminate tomatoes, which are varieties such as cherry and grape tomatoes, climb more and could get quite tall under ideal growing conditions. The cages are nowhere near tall enough for them to grow to their full capacity.

Though tomatoes are relatively fuss-free plants for beginning gardeners, growing them within the inverted cone of the common tomato cage tends to overcrowd and cramp them, resulting in potential pest problems due to lack of airflow. Being densely packed within the cage also means the plant may not get all of the sunlight it needs to produce healthy tomatoes.

Advertisement