Create A Mini Greenhouse For Your Seeds With A Must-Try DIY

Don't make a mistake that beginning gardeners make too often and forget to start your seeds indoors to have them ready for spring planting. The best environment for germinating seeds indoors requires adequate moisture and warmth. Getting it right can be the difference between your seeds sprouting or not. It can be tricky if you live somewhere that is too dry or drafty. With a simple DIY, however, you can craft miniature greenhouses to nurture your flower and vegetable seeds into strong seedlings that can be transferred outside in the spring after the last frost. And if you have kids, this DIY is a great way to introduce them to the magic of gardening.

For this project, you can use a mixture of new and old items. The more you can repurpose, the better. To start, if you purchase beverages that come in plastic cups, like iced coffee or soft drinks, don't throw them away after you've finished. Instead, rinse them out, dry them, and reuse them for this project. You can also buy plastic cups for this purpose. Other supplies you'll need include plastic cling wrap, and potting soil or other growing mediums. And, of course, you should pick out some seeds to plant. There are many seeds you should consider starting indoors in spring, including tomatoes, rosemary, and petunias.