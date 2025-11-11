How To Easily Grow Avocados From The Pit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the past several decades, avocados have become one of the most popular fruits in the U.S., with Americans consuming close to 3 billion pounds of them each year. Although the vast majority, some 90%, of the avocados eaten in the States, are brought in from Mexico, it is possible to grow them here. In fact, you can actually grow them in your own yard. You don't even need to buy seeds. You can easily grow avocados from the pits of the ones you eat.

The pit of an avocado, that brown ball you find inside the fruit, is actually the seed pod. So when you repurpose avocado skins for garden compost, you can upcycle this seed to grow an avocado tree that could eventually provide you with a homegrown supply of fruit. With that in mind, before you eat your next avocado, gather up the supplies you will need to get the process started. However, you will need a towel, knife, and, of course, avocados, for either.

There are actually two methods you can use to germinate the seed. One method requires a glass jar and toothpicks, while the other calls for paper towels and a zippered storage bag or container with a lid. Once the materials are gathered, slice your avocados in half with an OXO Avocado Slicer or small paring knife, making sure not to cut into the seed pit as you do so. Next, remove the pit from the avocado and gently wash away any remaining avocado flesh. A washcloth or soft nylon brush can help with this task. Although the brown skin can be left on the seed, some suggest removing it to aid with germination. If you choose to do so, use your fingernail to lift and peel the skin.