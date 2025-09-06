How To Repurpose Avocado Skins In Your Garden

Did you know that avocados are a fruit, and technically classified as a single-seeded berry due to their botanical structure? They may seem a little quirky compared to other berries, though, especially with their tough, unappetizing skins that usually end up in the trash.

While eating the skin isn't common practice, they actually are good food... for a compost pile. Unlike many forms of kitchen waste, avocado skins are considered brown matter rather than green matter, so they're more like the twigs and dried leaves added to a compost pile than they are like banana peels and apple cores. In the compost pile, avocado skins provide nitrogen and carbon that help the compost pile's microorganisms break down all the materials into a rich soil amendment. The avocado pits can also be composted, if they're chopped up small first. Like the skins, avocado pits are considered brown matter. If you're not sure where to start a compost bin or what style to make, try one of these five ways to DIY a budget-friendly compost bin. A compost trench is the easiest way to compost if you're short on time or space.

Avocado skins are a little extra special when it comes to composting or helping the soil over time. While they can be part of a compost heap, they're also handy as biodegradable plant pots for seedlings, eventually breaking down and nourishing the soil. How's that for reducing kitchen waste and finding new ways to repurpose what might otherwise be considered trash?