Stop Tossing Mason Jar Lids And Turn Them Into Adorable Outdoor Decor

Don't just trash your old mason jar lids. There's actually a lot of great potential in a simple jar lid. Instead, you may want to repurpose these household staples for fun and easy garden decor. This type of DIY will not break the bank, because it reuses items you already have around the house. The round part of a mason jar lid, with its hollow ring, can be the center of some pretty fabric flowers. You can then adorn your favorite outdoor hangouts with these everlasting blooms.

Getting started is simple for this fun craft. You will need to collect several mason jar lids to repurpose. Depending on how many flowers you want to design, try to save up a good collection of spare lids. You also do not need to worry too much about the size of the lid. This craft works with small lids and large lids. Make sure you also have fabric, such as burlap, old linen or cotton, or rags. You can also grab a Cotton Craft Fabric Bundle to find colorful patterns and colors to mimic your favorite flowers. Make sure to prep your fabric for this DIY by cutting it into 5- to 6-inch-long strips. Depending on where you want to use these flowers, you might grab a spare wood display board, artificial flower stems or pipe cleaners, and a hot glue gun. You can attach them to a board or add a string to hang them from a nail.