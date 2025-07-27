Stop Tossing Mason Jar Lids And Turn Them Into Adorable Outdoor Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Don't just trash your old mason jar lids. There's actually a lot of great potential in a simple jar lid. Instead, you may want to repurpose these household staples for fun and easy garden decor. This type of DIY will not break the bank, because it reuses items you already have around the house. The round part of a mason jar lid, with its hollow ring, can be the center of some pretty fabric flowers. You can then adorn your favorite outdoor hangouts with these everlasting blooms.
Getting started is simple for this fun craft. You will need to collect several mason jar lids to repurpose. Depending on how many flowers you want to design, try to save up a good collection of spare lids. You also do not need to worry too much about the size of the lid. This craft works with small lids and large lids. Make sure you also have fabric, such as burlap, old linen or cotton, or rags. You can also grab a Cotton Craft Fabric Bundle to find colorful patterns and colors to mimic your favorite flowers. Make sure to prep your fabric for this DIY by cutting it into 5- to 6-inch-long strips. Depending on where you want to use these flowers, you might grab a spare wood display board, artificial flower stems or pipe cleaners, and a hot glue gun. You can attach them to a board or add a string to hang them from a nail.
Designing the best fabric flower garden
Turning jar lids into DIY flowers is easy. Taking your precut strips, tie each one onto the ring of the lid, leaving the long ends at the outer edge. The entire ring should be filled with fabric, leaving the center for burlap or other fabric cut into circles to form the rest of the flower. Youtuber Love Crafted Decor then glues her flowers onto wooden boards along with a fabric stem and pot for final touches.
Don't limit your creations to just sunflowers or daisies. Think outside the box and recreate your other favorite flowers using these mason jar lids. For example, by wrapping more fabric in layers around the ring of the lid, you can form the bold pompom of a marigold or chrysanthemum. The tiger lily might be a beautiful orange flower that you'll wish you never planted in your garden, but you can recreate its color and style with this DIY decor by cutting petals in specific shapes to mimic a lily.
These fabric creations might not grow in the soil, but they make the perfect addition to a garden scene. Because they are made out of fabric, avoid placing them in an area that is exposed to the elements. However, you could hang them up on the wall of your potting shed or underneath a covered porch. This is one of the best garden decor ideas that will help prevent birds from flying into windows, just hang them on the outside of your windowpane, and you can protect the birds while making your home look beautiful.