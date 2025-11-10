Upgrade Your Cool-Season Landscape With This Low-Maintenance Unique Plant

When thinking about where to view the best fall foliage, the mountains of Virginia probably rank higher than your own garden. What if there was a plant you could add to your garden to enjoy beautiful foliage all year long? Dusty miller (Centaurea cineraria), also called silver ragwort, is an easy-to-grow plant from the Mediterranean that can be grown as either a perennial or an annual. Although it does bloom, the small, dandelion-like flower is usually not the main attraction.

Gardeners typically grow this plant for its gorgeous leaves, which are a light silver, sometimes with a blue or green tint. The pale leaves look particularly striking amid the vibrant oranges, reds, and pinks of fall foliage and flowers. If you don't have room in your garden for it, dusty miller will also look great as part of a fall container arrangement. Recreate Hobby Lobby's fall planter box and add some silver ragwort to the edges to really make it pop.

Be sure you're getting the right plant, though. There are two plants that are both called dusty miller and silver ragwort. The leaves look nearly identical, but there are differences in plant care. Jacobaea maritima, previously called Senecio cineraria, can grow larger and is more tolerant of shade, but is less tolerant of poor soils. Both are toxic to pets. Even if you aren't sure which type of dusty miller you have, keep it out of reach of any curious critters in your home.