A Creative DIY Idea That'll Help You Recreate Hobby Lobby's Fall Planter Box

Fall is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than by changing up your exterior décor? For many, Hobby Lobby is a popular place to check out the latest seasonal décor, shopping for the trends that help you create a unique and personalized outdoor space. However, some may find that picking the perfect patio statement piece comes with a hefty price tag, like the darling planter pictured below. Fortunately, if you've fallen in love with this Hobby Lobby's planter box, there's a DIY for you.

This DIY is beginner-friendly, and it can be completed in just a few hours. It also offers a high degree of customization, allowing you to select the wood stain and the contents of the planter, and to swap the "welcome" sign that comes on Hobby Lobby's design with a message of your own. You can even decorate your wood planter box with your home's numbers for a year-round piece, made festive by swapping out the plants.

To recreate the look yourself, you'll need a trip to the hardware store to pick up some wood. You can either buy wood pieces individually to create the planter box and statement slab, or you can buy a single piece of lumber and cut it down to size. You'll need wood glue to build the planter box, and we also recommend picking up some wood stain or sealant to protect the wood from the elements. If you plan on growing edible plants, opt for a food-safe sealant instead, like linseed oil.